The Dodge County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a new 15-year agreement with Spectrum during its meeting Wednesday morning.
Spectrum currently offers internet, cable and phone services in and surrounding Fremont. The brand was established after Charter Communication’s acquisition of Time Warner Cable in 2016.
The new agreement makes only three changes to the current franchise agreement, which is set to expire in 2020. Due to Spectrum’s creation, the operating entity was changed from TWC to Spectrum of Mid-American, L.C.C., with contact information changing as well.
The last change deals with the possibility of termination to the agreement, which previously required Spectrum to remove wiring from poles around the county. Jeremiah Blake, director of government affairs at Charter Communications, said he found several problems with this provision.
“First of all, as a practical matter, if we’ve gone through this messy process of breaking up and you terminated our agreement, I’m not sure you want us climbing up on your poles and messing around with your poles,” he said. “The other thing is, practically speaking if the agreement is technically terminated at that point, I’m not sure that provision would be enforceable anyway, because the agreement is null and void.”
The agreement will also keep its deal to provide Spectrum access to the right-of-way to construct and operate its cable system in return to paying the county a franchise fee of 3%. When asked by Supervisor Bob Bending if this number was normal, Blake said it was on the low end from the federal cap of 5%.
“The last annual payment we made to the county in franchise fees was about $10,000,” Blake said. “So that’s kind of the usable frame of reference to see how much money we’d be paying.”
Blake reminded the board that although it was a non-exclusive franchise agreement, meaning it wouldn’t affect competitors, he asked them to keep it even between companies.
“So if there’s a competitor that comes in and you offer them special terms, we would ask to get those special terms as well so we could compete on a level playing field,” he said.
The board also discussed the Scribner Voluntary Fire District and Scribner Police Department’s decision not to take part in Dodge County’s purchasing of Motorola 800 MHz radios.
County Clerk Fred Mytty said although he tried to convince them that this was the best chance for them to get new radios without having to spend from their levy, they cited the high costs and lack of competition on bidding for their decision.
“They’ve thought through it. This isn’t a knee-jerk reaction,” he said. “They’ve been thinking about it for a year, and they’re just not ready to get involved.”
The board approved renewing the Tow Line Company’s liquor license and a school resource officer at North Bend Central and Logan View public schools.