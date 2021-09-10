Dodge County board approves 2021-2022 budget

“Thank goodness we had at least $6 million to get us started in those funds, and plus the $12 million in bank loans, so that’s $18 million,” he said. “And so now, we’re at $4 million in those three funds, so we’re on our way back to establishing some sort of cash reserve that we can use for other projects.”

As part of the budget, the board also approved a 2.5% increase to the lid of restricted state funds, including motor vehicle and insurance premium taxes and an additional 1% of restricted funds.

“The combination of the 2.5% and 1% gives an increase in our base of $342,169.71,” Mytty said.

Chairman Bob Missel thanked Mytty, his office, the finance committee and county department heads for their “outstanding” work on the budget.

“I’m very pleased that we were able to keep the tax rate where it was without an increase,” he said. “I think it’s a very workable budget.”

Supervisor Bob Bendig, chair of the finance committee, also thanked Mytty for his work on the budget.

“It looks like we’ve got an opportunity to pay those loans off and get out of debt, so it should be good,” he said.