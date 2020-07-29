Dodge County board approves $5 million loan for flood repair projects

The board unanimously approved a second conditional use permit and subdivision of land for Hoegermeyer Farms Inc. Andrews said there was no opposition during the planning commission’s meeting.

For years, Andrews said the farm had rented out its land, which she said was a “really nice acreage.”

“(Greg Hoegermeyer) had a renter that wanted to buy it,” she said. “So he said, ‘We got tired of running and it needed some work, so we decided to sell and let them fix it up, remodel the inside and bring it to the 21st century.’”

Strand said he was good friends with Hoegermeyer and supported the approval of the permit.

Andrews also said she, along with Strand, was still looking for an appointment to the planning commission after Nathan Schole’s departure. She also said she was still working on zoning regulations regarding wind energy.

“What I’m going to do is I’m going to take everything that I’ve got from other counties and try to mix something up for the planning commission,” she said. “Instead of continuing it, I’m going to take it to them and let them tear it apart, and then we’ll bring it back.”