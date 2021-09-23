Dodge County board approves purchasing of cameras to monitor Platte River

Initially, Missel said it was decided that the project would not go through the United States Geological Survey as originally intended.

"After further meetings and getting involved with the Papio-Missouri NRD, the group felt that going through the USGS was a better plan," he said. "And it has to do with information being made available through their systems, so it's easier to share it."

Missel said the project would require funding for up to five cameras, two stream gauges and supporting equipment to be placed at the Platte River and U.S. Highway 77 areas, as well as by North Bend.

The total cost of the project is $38,880, with a majority coming from the PMRNRD at $18,630. Dodge County, Fremont and the LPNNRD will pay $6,750 each.

The agreement was recently approved by the LPNNRD and will go to the Fremont City Council next, Missel said.

As the greatest risk of flooding in Dodge County is an ice jam, which occurred on the Platte River the last two years, Missel said he believes the project will benefit everyone involved.

"As you all know the devastation that can cause, having better information in place puts us in a better situation to react to those events as they play out," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}