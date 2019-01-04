The Dodge County Board of Supervisors welcomed two newly elected members during its first meeting of 2019 on Thursday.
Dodge County Court Judge Kenneth Vampola swore in the most recently elected members of the county government, a group that consisted of both newcomers and incumbents.
With the swearing in ceremony, newcomers Bob Bendig and Doug Backens officially took over as supervisors for districts one and seven, respectively. The pair won their respective primary bids in May against incumbents Rob George and James Vaughan. They both went unchallenged in the November general election.
Also sworn in was the new Dodge County treasurer, Gail Bargstadt, who ran unopposed after previous treasurer Cathy Dill did not seek re-election.
The swearing-in ceremony also reinstated incumbent county officials who were re-elected: Supervisors Bob Missel and Lon Strand, County Clerk Fred Mytty, County Sheriff Steve Hespen, County Attorney Oliver Glass, County Surveyor Clark Boschult and District Court Clerk Linda Nelson.
During the Thursday meeting, the new board unanimously agreed to have Missel and Strand continue serving in their respective roles as board chairman and board vice chairman. The board agreed to have the county clerk’s office continue serving as secretary.
Missel said on Thursday that he was still considering how to assign committees for the new board.
Here are some highlights from the new board’s first meeting:
*Missel reported that the county has started to engage property owners about land acquisition to accommodate the construction of radio towers for the incoming Motorola project, which, approved last year, will update the county’s public radio system used by first responders.
*Strand reported that the safety committee is “in the middle of an extensive safety re-do” in the Dodge County Courthouse, with the help of Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith. “It’s not going to be complicated, we just need to figure out how we want to do it,” Strand said.
According to minutes from the safety committee meeting, the county is looking at panic devices, which would be a fob type of device that can be used to notify law enforcement, as well as other offices in the building, when a threat is present. There was also a discussion about getting additional NOAA weather radios for the courthouse, which could possibly be purchased with a grant from the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association.
*The board approved a resolution, brought forward by Dodge County Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert, certifying that the county has completed a project to install advanced railroad warning signs on designated county roads.
The county was to complete the project as part of an agreement with the state, signed in December 2016, through a state program to install new signage for certain railroad crossings. In signing the resolution, the county certified that the project was complete and agreed to protect and maintain the signs at its own cost. While the county did the work to install the signs, the signs themselves did not cost the county anything, Huppert said.
*The board approved a request of Dwight and Karna Dam of Hooper to subdivide a 6.36 acre tract in and and obtain a conditional use permit for an existing dwelling in an intensive agriculture district in Logan Township. The request received unanimous support from the Dodge County Planning Commission and no one spoke in opposition to it at either the planning commission meeting, or Thursday’s board meeting. More information on the request can be found attached to the board’s agenda at https://dodgecounty.nebraska.gov/agendas.