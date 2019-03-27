The Dodge County Board of Supervisors voted to authorize the County Clerk and Treasurer to establish a “Flood Disaster Relief Fund of 2019,” consisting of $4 million, to set money aside for flood recovery until federal aid becomes available.
The resolution approved during the board’s meeting on Wednesday states that $1 million will be transferred from the county’s interest fund and $3 million will be transferred from the capital improvement/economic development fund.
It also authorizes the board’s finance committee to solicit loans or bonds from area banks to add to that fund as needed.
Dodge County was included in President Donald Trump’s March 21 order declaring a disaster for Nebraska, making it eligible for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). But it will take some time for that funding to reach the county, and repair work is immediately needed, said Board Chairman Bob Missel.
The goal is for the county to set aside money now, with the expectation that FEMA will reimburse costs at a later date.
“The reality is that those FEMA dollars could be a couple of years away, so that pay back is in our future. It’s not today. And of course, we’ll need the money today,” Missel said.
Ultimately, FEMA will reimburse the county for 75 percent of its flood damages, while the state of Nebraska will fund 12.5 percent. The county is responsible for funding the remaining 12.5 percent locally.
The original wording of the resolution called for a transfer of $5 million, with an additional $1 million coming from the county’s inheritance tax fund, but County Clerk Fred Mytty asked to eliminate that transfer before the final vote. He made that decision after realizing that the county was expecting to make another big payment in the near future — the first payment on the county’s $11 million project with Motorola Solutions to upgrade the county’s emergency radio system is set for July.
Mytty added that at the next board meeting, he would bring forward a proposal to amend the county budget to reflect the changes for the Flood Relief Fund.
Flood response continued throughout the county on Wednesday, according to Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith, who provided updates to the board during the meeting.
FEMA officials were on the ground in North Bend on Winslow earlier in the week helping line residents up with resources. Residents of Dodge County are eligible for individual assistance at their own personal property. Call 1-800-621-3362 for more information.
A multi-agency resource center is expected to open in the count this week, where FEMA representatives and local organizations will be on hand to help residents.
Public resources are also available for government entities in the state for public resources — roads, lagoons, treatment facilities, parks and more.
As of Wednesday morning, the American Red Cross Shelter was still holding 116 displaced people, though Missel and Smith noted that likely didn’t represent the entirety of individuals still displaced — many are staying in hotels or with neighbors.
Meanwhile, inspectors in Dodge County’s affected cities continue to carry out home inspections. He provided an update to the board on the progress of those inspections, but also cautioned the Tribune that each area had its own system of tagging buildings and that the numbers were changing rapidly as inspections continued.
In the city of Fremont, as of Wednesday morning, there had been 446 buildings inspected. Of those, 117 received a red tag, meaning that the building was unsafe to enter. Another 148 were yellow tagged, meaning that the home or business has limited entry and is habitable. A majority, or 181, received a green tag, meaning the building was considered safe and habitable.
In the Village of Inglewood, as of Wednesday morning, 79 buildings had been inspected, with 30 of those deemed not habitable. Three homes had collapsed basements and six had power disconnected.
In the city of North Bend, 53 buildings were inspected by Wednesday morning, with 42 being deemed habitable but in need of repairs. Two houses were listed as green with no issues while eight were listed as in need of limited repairs.
And in Winslow, 51 buildings were inspected by Wednesday morning, with 40 receiving yellow tags marking them not habitable. Another six received red tags, noting that the foundations had collapsed. And four received yellow tags that called for emergency entry only. Only one was considered habitable with repairs.
Missel praised county officials for working long hours to respond to the flood, and listing contributions from each board member and county employee.
“As we sat day after day in the emergency operation center and that information came in, it’s beyond impressive how our community responded,” Missel said. “It’s important to note that we’re moving out of a reaction mode and more towards an organized effort to get back to where we came from.”
In other news from Wednesday’s meeting:
- The board is expecting to finalize the purchase of land for four radio towers as part of the Motorola project. Missel said it was possible that action could come before the board by its next meeting, which is scheduled for April 10 at 9 a.m. The board voted on Wednesday to authorize Missel to sign any documents related to that land purchase.
- The board accepted the resignation of Leonard Brune from the Veterans Service Board.