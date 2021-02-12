Dodge County board to begin process of finding replacement county attorney

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors will soon start the process to fill the county attorney position, which will become vacant March 1.
Previous County Attorney Oliver Glass announced Wednesday that he would step down from his role after facing legal issues surrounding a probation violation in January stemming from a DUI charge in March 2020.
The county board approved Glass’ resignation 6-1 during its meeting Wednesday morning after Chairman Bob Missel read his letter aloud.
According to a Wednesday press release from the Dodge County Attorney’s Office, the board will begin the process of finding a replacement for Glass at its next meeting on Feb. 24.
The board will likely post the position as vacant, receive applications and conduct formal interviews to find a new attorney, the press release stated. The chosen candidate would serve until the November 2022 election.
Until a new attorney is found, Chief Deputy County Attorney Sara Sopinski is the interim county attorney. Sopinski, who also acted as interim county attorney after Glass’ initial arrest, was present at the board’s meeting Wednesday.
Deputy County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the position is open to attorneys licensed in the state of Nebraska, which is the only legal requirement he’s aware of.
“I don’t think they’re required to appoint an attorney in the county, but for anybody to run for the position, they would have to be living in the county if they were the elected official,” he said. “So for the balance of the term, they can just appoint any attorney that’s licensed in Nebraska.”
Glass’ entrance and exit as county attorney are both surrounded by appointments, as he was appointed to replace Vaughan in July 2011. Vaughan was named a district judge for Dakota County the May prior, but later returned to the attorney’s office.
Vaughan said he thinks the process could last about four to six weeks in all, but ultimately, the length is ultimately up to how the board goes about conducting the decision.
“This is just my speculation of what they would do,” he said, “so this is just based on some other times that I was around when the county had this kind of circumstance where they needed to fill an elected position.”