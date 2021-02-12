Dodge County board to begin process of finding replacement county attorney

“I don’t think they’re required to appoint an attorney in the county, but for anybody to run for the position, they would have to be living in the county if they were the elected official,” he said. “So for the balance of the term, they can just appoint any attorney that’s licensed in Nebraska.”

Glass’ entrance and exit as county attorney are both surrounded by appointments, as he was appointed to replace Vaughan in July 2011. Vaughan was named a district judge for Dakota County the May prior, but later returned to the attorney’s office.

Vaughan said he thinks the process could last about four to six weeks in all, but ultimately, the length is ultimately up to how the board goes about conducting the decision.

“This is just my speculation of what they would do,” he said, “so this is just based on some other times that I was around when the county had this kind of circumstance where they needed to fill an elected position.”

