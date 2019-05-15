The Dodge County Emergency Management office will be conducting training for the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) throughout the month of June.
CERT is a program that’s aimed at “enhancing individual and family emergency preparedness,” according to a press release provided by Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith. It enables members of the community to get involved in responding to emergency situations.
The CERT program teaches members of the community lifesaving skills to be better prepared to assist during emergencies and disasters. CERT members often assist local government by responding during disaster situations when conventional emergency services are overwhelmed.
While the program is particularly relevant now, in the wake of March’s historic floods, Smith says it applies to disaster recovery in general.
“It’s neighbors helping neighbors,” Smith said of the program.
The Dodge County training sessions will occur at the Nebraska Extension Office at 1206 W. 23rd St, at 7 p.m. They take place every Thursday throughout the month of June at 7 p.m.
The first session will occur at 7 p.m. June 6. It is free and open to the public. For more information about the CERT Program, contact the Dodge County Emergency Management Office at (402) 727-2785.
The CERT program has two goals, according to information provided by Smith.
First, it aims to provide the basis for training individual emergency preparedness and to develop an organized team as a resource for public safety agencies.
Second, it aims to promote individual and community preparedness by enhancing the ability of the community to effectively recover from the devastating effects of a disaster.
“The fundamental responsibility for emergency preparedness lies with every individual,” says a press release provided by Smith.