The Dodge County Democrats will be having their annual dinner on Oct. 23 at Fremont Golf Club, 2710 N. Somers Ave. A social will start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

Nebraska State Sens. Lynne Walz and Patty Pansing Brooks will be the keynote speakers, addressing important issues effecting Nebraska residents.

Tickets for the dinner are $25 each.

To purchase tickets, call Dodge County Democratic Party Chairman Mervin Peck at 402-720-8590 or by going onto the Act Blue website at https://secure.actblue.com/contribute/page/dinnertickets.

