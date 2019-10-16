The Dodge County Democrats will be having their annual dinner on Oct. 23 at Fremont Golf Club, 2710 N. Somers Ave. A social will start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
Nebraska State Sens. Lynne Walz and Patty Pansing Brooks will be the keynote speakers, addressing important issues effecting Nebraska residents.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Tickets for the dinner are $25 each.
To purchase tickets, call Dodge County Democratic Party Chairman Mervin Peck at 402-720-8590 or by going onto the Act Blue website at https://secure.actblue.com/contribute/page/dinnertickets.