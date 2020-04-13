Dodge County Democrats set date for convention

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dodge County Democratic Party has scheduled a virtual county convention on May 21. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention will be conducted by telephone starting at 6:30 p.m. To participate, Dodge County Democratic voters must register by May 1.

May 1 is also the deadline: For any member of the Dodge County Democratic Party to declare interest in County Party Leadership: (chair, vice chair, secretary or treasurer; to request for an absentee ballot for the May 12 Presidential Primary Election.

Applicable forms can be obtained at https://nebraskademocrats.org.

Polling places are currently scheduled to be open on May 12, but for health concerns, the Nebraska Democratic Party strongly encourages voters to request a vote-by-mail ballot. Vote-by mail ballots must be received by the Dodge County election office on or before May 12. Allow necessary time if returning by mail. Ballots may also be dropped at the county election office.

For additional information, call 402-720-8590.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0