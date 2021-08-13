Dodge County discusses new budget, building and residential code

With only a 3.66% increase in taxes, Mytty said he expects to see the county’s levy go down if nothing more is done.

Mytty, who met with the Finance Committee on Tuesday to review the document, asked to meet one more time after county valuations are finalized before Aug. 25.

The county also unanimously approved adopting the 2018 International Building and Residential Code effective Sept. 1.

Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews said the code had been accepted by the State of Nebraska, as well as several towns including North Bend.

“We waited more or less for the City of Fremont, which they have now adopted it,” she said. “And so now we’re thinking that we should be right in time with the City of Fremont.”

As the county was previously following the 2012 code, Chairman Bob Missel said the switch was the right action to take.

“If there seems to be an issue in the building code that we feel is unfair that we haven’t fought in this, we can always go back in and pull it out,” Supervisor Lon Strand said. “I know it seems like a broad stroke to just do this, but we need to follow suit and do what everybody else is doing at this point.”

