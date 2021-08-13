Dodge County discusses new budget, building and residential code

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors took its first look at the county’s budget for 2021-2022 at its meeting Wednesday morning.
The budget must be finalized at the board’s next meeting on Aug. 25 to prepare for a public hearing on Sept. 8.
County Clerk Fred Mytty described the budget as “aggressive” in terms of paying debt off from about $12.8 million in bank loans, as he said last year’s budget was more expensive.
“With COVID around, I used that old adage that you estimate low your revenues and high your expenses, so I estimated low on revenues, and they came in pretty good,” he said. “So that left a good balance in many of the funds.”
Mytty said the county’s cash on hand went up this year by 49.2% due to the American Rescue Plan Act Fund, money returning to the Flood Relief Fund from the state and federal governments and the Inheritance Tax Funds.
Additionally, Mytty said the budget has $1,000,000 in new taxes in the Capital Improvement/Economic Development Fund, but no additional taxes in the Building Fund.
“If we transfer no money, we’re only about $400,000 above last year’s budget,” he said. “We transferred $700,000 last year, so we’re going to be less than last year’s if we transfer that money.”
With only a 3.66% increase in taxes, Mytty said he expects to see the county’s levy go down if nothing more is done.
Mytty, who met with the Finance Committee on Tuesday to review the document, asked to meet one more time after county valuations are finalized before Aug. 25.
The county also unanimously approved adopting the 2018 International Building and Residential Code effective Sept. 1.
Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews said the code had been accepted by the State of Nebraska, as well as several towns including North Bend.
“We waited more or less for the City of Fremont, which they have now adopted it,” she said. “And so now we’re thinking that we should be right in time with the City of Fremont.”
As the county was previously following the 2012 code, Chairman Bob Missel said the switch was the right action to take.
“If there seems to be an issue in the building code that we feel is unfair that we haven’t fought in this, we can always go back in and pull it out,” Supervisor Lon Strand said. “I know it seems like a broad stroke to just do this, but we need to follow suit and do what everybody else is doing at this point.”
The board also approved an interlocal agreement with Sarpy County to house youths at their Juvenile Justice Center at a daily rate of $235 per detainee and an amendment to an agreement with Saunders County to house inmates at their jail at a daily rate of $73 per inmate.
While the Sarpy County agreement passed unanimously, the Saunders County agreement’s amendment passed 6-1, with Supervisor Doug Backens voting against.
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the higher rate for juveniles was due to the increase in security and services provided.
“We use Madison County most of the time, so this is just kind of a fall back,” he said. “But Madison County has a fairly similar rate.”
The county also unanimously approved an master services agreement with CoreTech of Omaha for information technology services.
Missel said while the initial assessment with CoreTech was approved on July 28, he said the county didn’t approve the MSA.
Vaughan said he was satisfied to the agreement and said his only concern was whether the study could be shared without violating the confidentiality or proprietary portion of the contract.
“I sent an email to Mr. [Christopher] Vilim and he replied that we would be able to share this study to put it out for bids,” he said. “And so I think that’s the last concern we had, and I think that this is ready to proceed.”
The council approved the agreement and Missel’s signature, as well as an attachment of the agreement signed at the last meeting. Supervisor Dan Weddle was not present for the vote.
In other news, the board approved a transfer of $311,000 from the Inheritance Tax Fund to the Flood Control Fund and setting the final allocation of levy for entities under the county’s 15 cents levy authority.
During committee reports, Missel informed the board that the American Rescue Plan Act would provide the county with more than $7 million.
Due to the complexity of what the funding can be used on, Missel said he and Emergency Manager Tom Smith decided to create a subcommittee to advise the Finance Committee on its allocation.
“I have asked about a dozen organizations and representatives from those organizations from around the community, not necessarily Dodge County government, but some people outside of that in the nonprofit arena, to participate in that subcommittee,” he said. “And I’m pleased to say I’ve had an excellent response and willingness for those individuals.”
Missel said Supervisors Bob Bendig and Strand would serve on the committee, as well as Dodge County Treasurer Gail Bargstadt.