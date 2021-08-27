Dodge County plans public hearing for upcoming budget

“I know that that was a mandatory issuance, and it caused the assessor to reassess all those properties again in this fiscal year,” he said. “And some of those came back, because they were pushed higher than they should have been.”

Although Missel said he didn’t know if the Nebraska Department of Economic Development would introduce a new program to allow future exemption, he said he was happy to see the tax levy not go up despite the change in valuation.

“It looks like a good budget, and I’m thrilled that we can keep that valuation below the 23-cent mark, which is one of the lower rates of the 93 counties in Nebraska,” he said. “And so hats off to our employees and our departments continuing to recognize and be fiscally responsible.”

Supervisor Bob Bendig, chairman of the Finance Committee, agreed with Missel’s comments.

“Each year seems to be a little twist on things that are happening like COVID and the [Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security] Act,” he said. “And so overall, it’s a good budget in trying to hold that tax levy similar to what it was in prior years.”

The board also unanimously approved issuing educational facilities revenue bonds for Midland University during a public hearing.

