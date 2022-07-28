Dodge County Republican Party gathers for meeting

The Dodge County Republican Party met Monday evening, July 25, at the LA Fire Proof Door Company.

Recently elected County Chair Scott Eveland chaired the meeting. Eveland and other Dodge County delegates to the July convention of the Nebraska GOP gave reports on state convention activity, including election of a new state chair, Eric Underwood.

Other business included decisions to have a booth at the Dodge County Fair and to purchase a banner for parades.

Attendees were reminded that all are welcome as guests at the Aug. 20 meeting of the Nebraska GOP State Central Committee in Hastings. Dodge County is represented at the State Central Committee by Eveland, Elaine and John Grothusen.

The next Dodge County GOP meeting will be in October.