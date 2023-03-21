The Nebraska Republican Party State Central Committee met March 17-18 in Gering.

The statewide Nebraska GOP State Central Committee meeting was attended by Dodge County State Committeewoman and Committeemen Elaine and John Grothusen and Scott Eveland, Committeeman/Dodge County Chair.

They are three of the 160 Nebraska committeemen and women from all Nebraska counties.

The SCC re-elected State Chair Eric Underwood, Lincoln; First Congressional District Chair Meg Kallina, Weeping Water; and Second District Chair Doug Pederson, Omaha. The Third Congressional District has a new chair – Calvin Pemberton from Beaver City. The newly elected state treasurer is David Plond, Grand Island.

The Republicans were given updates by State Senators Steve Erdman and Brian Hardin and by Kevin Stocker, Nebraska Public Commissioner - District 5. The GOP Legislative Plan was reviewed by Todd Watson, political director, and William Feely. Also reporting were Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers, UNL Board of Regents Kathy Wilmot, and State Board of Education Elizabeth Tegtmeier.

Chairman Underwood announced the end of the eight-month search and process of hiring a new NeGOP Executive Director. She is Dawn Liphardt from Lincoln. Liphardt previously has served as executive director of Lancaster County and held many positions at the GOP state office. Stephen Bader has been appointed state fund raiser. Bader has experience on several legislative, council, and congressional campaigns.

Several amendments to the party constitution were approved – primarily correcting some grammatical errors, changing some date deadlines to better coincide with the election cycle, and some administrative procedure changes.

Resolutions approved by the body included: A plea to the Federal Department of Justice to cease abusing the rights of defendants being unfairly treated after allegedly participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol; calling for a strong stand by the Nebraska Legislature to protect the lives of unborn babies; resolution to secure the border, end the border crisis; and offering several ways of improving election security including banning use of voting machines and vote counting machines not made in the United States.

Announcements included reminders of the GOP recognition dinner of Republican State Senators on March 30. The next NeGOP State Central Committee is likely to be in July in Norfolk, and it is time to begin planning the GOP presence in the Nebraska State Fair, which begins Aug. 25.