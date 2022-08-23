Dodge County Republicans attend party's state central committee meeting

The Nebraska Republican Party State Central Committee met in Hastings on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Representing Dodge County were GOP County Chair Scott Eveland, Committeewoman and man Elaine and John Grothusen, and Cathy Tighe, sitting as substitute for Roxie Kracl.

There are 166 State Central Committee members; 148 were at the Hastings meeting.

State Chairman Eric Underwood presided.

Business of the day included filling vacancies for National Committeewoman – now Fanchon Blythe, Lincoln; 1st Congressional District GOP Chair – now Meg Kallina, Weeping Water; and 2nd Congressional District GOP Chair – now Doug Pedersen, Omaha.

Additional business included some amendments to the NeGOP State Constitution and some resolutions supporting conservative causes. The delegates selectively endorsed some candidates.

Acknowledging the huge size of the 3rd Congressional District which is made up of 80 Nebraska counties, an additional seat on the Executive Committee for the 3rd District was approved.

A name change was made from the preceding “TARS - Teenage Republicans” to Nebraska High School Republicans. The group’s President, Cole Lumsden, was welcomed by the delegates.

Underwood announced several appointments to the party’s Executive Committee.

Much discussion on the party’s Legislative Plan for the Nebraska Unicameral resulted in several amendments.

Many GOP statewide and local candidates were acknowledged.

The next NeGOP State Central Committee meeting is likely to be early next year. The next Dodge County Republican Party event is likely to be in October 2022.