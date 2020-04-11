Dodge County Republicans conduct county convention

Dodge County Republicans
Pursuant to the Nebraska GOP and Dodge County Republican Party Constitutions, local Republicans gathered April 3. Because of COVID-19, the meeting was held online and by telephone.
Thirty-four delegates participated. Chair Roxie Kracl called the meeting to order.
Because the meeting was not in person, it was brief, with much business and discussion postponed. Normally, candidates and elected officials would be given the floor for a few minutes each at a county convention, but not at this meeting.
The main business was electing officers for the Dodge County GOP; Nebraska GOP State Central Committeeman and Committeewoman; and choosing eight delegates and eight alternates to attend the Nebraska Republican Party State Convention which is scheduled to be in Kearney on June 5 and 6.
Kracl, Fremont, was re-elected Dodge County GOP Chair. State Central Committeeman and Committeewoman are John and Elaine Grothusen, Fremont. Delegates to the State Convention are Kracl, Elaine Grothusen, John Grothusen, Charlie Janssen, Steve Kracl, Blake Kracl, Deb Wright, and Rosie Parde. State convention alternates are Katie Kracl, Tracy Stone, Jessica Heineman, Joanne Thietje, Scott Eveland, Les Parde, Riley McCoy, and Allison Monson.
At the GOP Nebraska State Convention, delegates to the national convention will be chosen to make the trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, in August 2020.
Cathy Tighe is continuously updating the county webpage (www.dodgegop.net) and other social media including blogging and tweeting.
A resolution endorsing the candidacy of David Rogers to be our next state senator from Legislative District – 15 (Dodge County) was passed unanimously.
Consideration of party involvement at John C. Fremont Days and the Dodge County Fair was postponed.
The one-hour 2020 county convention adjourned at 6:30pm. The party steering committee will deal with party business in between conventions. The next county convention will be in the spring of 2022.
The electronic aspect of the meeting was quite satisfactory thanks to Nebraska GOP Executive Director Ryan Hamilton and Political Director Caitlan Holman. They encouraged all to frequently check www.ne.gop and www.dodgegop.net.
