Dodge County Republicans conduct county convention

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dodge County Republicans

Pursuant to the Nebraska GOP and Dodge County Republican Party Constitutions, local Republicans gathered April 3. Because of COVID-19, the meeting was held online and by telephone.

Thirty-four delegates participated. Chair Roxie Kracl called the meeting to order.

Because the meeting was not in person, it was brief, with much business and discussion postponed. Normally, candidates and elected officials would be given the floor for a few minutes each at a county convention, but not at this meeting.

The main business was electing officers for the Dodge County GOP; Nebraska GOP State Central Committeeman and Committeewoman; and choosing eight delegates and eight alternates to attend the Nebraska Republican Party State Convention which is scheduled to be in Kearney on June 5 and 6.

Kracl, Fremont, was re-elected Dodge County GOP Chair. State Central Committeeman and Committeewoman are John and Elaine Grothusen, Fremont. Delegates to the State Convention are Kracl, Elaine Grothusen, John Grothusen, Charlie Janssen, Steve Kracl, Blake Kracl, Deb Wright, and Rosie Parde. State convention alternates are Katie Kracl, Tracy Stone, Jessica Heineman, Joanne Thietje, Scott Eveland, Les Parde, Riley McCoy, and Allison Monson.