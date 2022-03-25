Dodge County Republicans elect new county chair

The Republicans of Dodge County held their county convention on March 24 at the Fremont Eagles Club.

County Chair Roxie Kracl led the meeting. Presentations were made on behalf of many local, PSC, and state-wide candidates as well as U.S. Congressional candidates seeking support for the May 10 Nebraska Primary Election.

Kracl is stepping aside after serving Dodge County for many terms. Scott Eveland of rural Ames is now Dodge County GOP Chair. Kracl will continue serving on the Nebraska GOP State Executive Committee.

Other county officers chosen are Deborah Wright, secretary-treasurer; Elaine Grothusen, State Central Committeewoman; and John Grothusen State Central Committeeman.

The Nebraska GOP State Convention is in July 2022 in Kearney. Dodge County delegates and alternates to the July Convention are Kracl, Eveland, Kate Duncan, Sally Ganem, Rosie and Les Parde, Elaine and John Grothusen, Deborah Wright, Doug Wittman, and Janet and Robert Steenblock.

Yard signs and campaign materials are available from the candidates and available for delivery by the Grothusens by calling 402-721-2603.

A number of enthusiastic petition signers supported the effort to get the question on the November General Election ballot calling for the requirement that a photo ID must be presented at polling places. There are 15 additional petitions listed on the Nebraska Secretary of State website but only one was presented at this meeting.

For more information, contact Kracl at 402-720-6294, roxiekracl@yahoo.com; in-coming chair Eveland at scottheveland@hotmail.com, 2072 Co. Rd. 14 Blvd., Ames, NE 68621, 402-720-1007; the Nebraska GOP office, Nebraska Republican Party, 402-475-2122, 1610 N St., Lincoln, NE 68508, Taylor Gage, www.negop.org, info@negop.org, Hudson Buell, hudson@negop.org; or Elaine and John Grothusen,402-594-1866, elaine@johngrothusen.com, john@johngrothusen.com.

