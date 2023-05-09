The Dodge County Republican Party met the evening of April 24 at the LA Fireproof Door Company, in downtown Fremont.

Dodge County Chair Scott Eveland called the meeting to order. The main focus of the gathering was to hear an extensive report on the campaign to re-elect incumbent U.S. Senator Deb Fischer. State Campaign Chair Derek Oden gave an update on the campaign activities and on Fischer’s position in the Senate on many issues.

To those gathered, concern includes the open borders; President Biden’s recent veto of legislation to override rejection of the EPA ruling under the Waters of the U.S. regulations that would be very harmful to Nebraska counties, cities, contractors, and farmers. Also addressed was the national security risk taken when foreign interests purchase real estate near our military installations. Oden also described Fischer’s strong support of the proposed Balanced Budget Amendment.

A general discussion followed including seeking candidates for future elections.

The Dodge Countians will meet again July 24. For more information, contact Dodge County GOP Chair Scott Eveland, scottheveland@hotmail.com; 2072 County Road 14 Blvd., Ames, NE 68621; or 402-720-1007.