Dodge County residents chosen as delegates for national convention
Dodge County residents chosen as delegates for national convention

  Updated
The Nebraska Republican Party held its state convention electronically on Saturday, June 6.

Two Dodge County residents were chosen to be Nebraska delegates to the National Republican Party Convention – date and location to be determined soon.

Roxie Kracl, Dodge County GOP Chair, and Charlie Janssen, Nebraska State Auditor, were chosen to be Nebraska delegates to the convention. Nebraska has 33 national delegates.

Dodge County State Convention Delegates were Roxie Kracl, Elaine Grothusen, John Grothusen, Janssen, Steve Kracl, Blake Kracl, Deb Wright, and Rosie Parde.

