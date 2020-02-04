Dodge County is lagging behind almost every other county in the state when it comes to filling applicant goals for the upcoming 2020 Census.
Latest 2020 census recruitment goal progress for Nebraska counties shows that Dodge County has only fulfilled 31% of its recruitment goal for the upcoming census. That means only 175 spots out of the 564-person goal have been filled.
Only Boyd, Wayne, Hooker and Cherry counties have lower recruitment numbers.
It’s a concerning trend for the county, as door-to-door workers for the upcoming Census serves an important role in ensuring an accurate count for the area, said David Drozd, research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
“There is starting to be a bigger gap between where similar counties and where Dodge is right now,” he said.
These recruiting struggles are in stark contrast to the 2010 Census, which took place during the height of the Great Recession. Now, a low unemployment rate coupled with high workforce participation rates has made finding applicants in the state a difficult task.
“It’s just hard to find workers in Nebraska right now,” Drozd said.
Drozd said two types of counties have particularly struggled hitting their recruitment goals: those with a college population and counties that are highly diverse.
Home to Midland University as well as a strong Hispanic/Latino population in Fremont, Dodge County fits the bill for both issue areas.
“For off-campus students, it can be really hard to contact people because they are on the go or working,” he said. “Diverse counties can also have some hesitancy filling out census data.”
You have free articles remaining.
Drozd said there is a strong desire to hire locally, rather than bring in census enumerators from other counties for a number of reasons. First, local hires know the streets and towns they are surveying, making it easier for them to get in touch with residents.
“They can make that connection, so that count is better with local residents,” he said. “That’s why we also want people with bilingual skills or ethnic backgrounds.”
If a county doesn’t hit its recruiting goal, it will likely be forced to bring enumerators from outside the county, which could slow down the count to and could prevent the area from getting a quality count.
“Those people would do their work first and they would then move to a new county, which could result in a delay and lessen the chance that they get to respond to non-responding households,” he said.
These enumerators essentially act as the Census’ backup. If a household does not self respond by filling out Census data either online or through a paper form sent through the mail, enumerators will move door to door to collect household information.
“They’re essentially the backup for getting a complete and accurate count,” Drozd said. “We could miss votes and that’s an important number because we want a complete, accurate count.”
Drozd said the part-time position offers flexible hours, as well as an hourly wage around $17.50 and mileage reimbursements for travel.
Recruitment will continue throughout February, but Drozd said there has to be a cutoff point where the Census can no longer accept applicants so those who have already been hired can be trained before they begin work in April.
“We’ll just see where it goes, but March 1 is the approximate deadline for getting these people into the portal,” he said.
Those interested in applying to work as an enumerator for the upcoming Census can apply at https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.