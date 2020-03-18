Dodge County Treasurer's Office to close to walk-in customers

In light of the rapidly changing information regarding COVID 19, and the desire to reduce risk to the community and staff, the Dodge County Treasurer’s Office will temporarily close to public walk-ins starting Thursday, March 19, and will begin taking appointments for necessary in-person business.

This will remain in effect through April 3, but is subject to change. This may also affect the Driver’s License Examiner’s office, so you may want to call before coming to the courthouse.

The public is asked to make use of the on-line services, drop boxes (a drop box has been added in the courthouse lobby), and mailing whenever possible. You are asked to include a phone number in case staff needs to contact you.

To make an appointment, or if you need assistance arranging your payment, call 402-727-2750.

