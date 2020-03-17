Dodge County Treasurer's offices shares alternative ways to do business
Dodge County Courthouse
Fremont Tribune files

The Dodge County Treasurer’s Office wants to remind the public about the alternatives to doing business in person at the Dodge County Courthouse.

Online servicesFor Motor Vehicle Renewals/Drivers License Services, visit https://dmv.nebraska.gov/services.

For Real Estate and Personal Property Payments, visit https://dodge.gworks.com/ (After the disclaimer, be sure to click on the Treasurer ($) icon.).

There is a fee for the use of on-line services.

By MailPayments for Motor Vehicle Renewals and Real Estate and Personal Property payments can be sent to: Dodge County Treasurer, P.O. Box 999, Fremont NE 68025-0999.

By Drop BoxThere is a red “mail box” in the alleyway behind the courthouse for your convenience. This box is checked daily.

When doing business by mail, or using the drop box, include a copy of your proof of insurance and $1 for the postage and handling of your vehicle renewals. If you wish to have a receipt for your property tax payment, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

The above information can also be found on the Dodge County website at: https://dodgecounty.nebraska.gov/treasurer.

If you have questions or need assistance making a payment online, call 402-727-2750 and staff will help walk you through it.

