Dodge County Treasurer's Office extends temporary closure for walk-ins

The Dodge County Treasurer’s Office has extended its closure of public walk-ins due to COVID-19. This will remain in effect until further notice.

The public is asked to make use of the on-line services, drop boxes (a drop box in the courthouse lobby), and mailing whenever possible. Customers should include a phone number in case office staff needs to contact you.

For more information, or if you need assistance arranging a payment, call 402-727-2750.

To check on the status of the Driver’s License Examiners office, call 402-727-2902 or 402-471-3861.