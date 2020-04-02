Dodge County Treasurer's Office extends temporary closure for walk-ins

The Dodge County Treasurer’s Office has extended its closure of public walk-ins due to COVID-19. This will remain in effect until further notice.
The public is asked to make use of the on-line services, drop boxes (a drop box in the courthouse lobby), and mailing whenever possible. Customers should include a phone number in case office staff needs to contact you.
For more information, or if you need assistance arranging a payment, call 402-727-2750.
To check on the status of the Driver’s License Examiners office, call 402-727-2902 or 402-471-3861.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.