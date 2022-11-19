Dodge County vote totals canvassed, official

Although the 2022 general election was hyped by both major political parties as one of the most important in American history, local voters didn’t seem to agree.

According to voting totals from the Dodge County Clerk’s office and Election Commission, the number of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 general election was the lowest total since the November 2014 general election.

In the recently completed Nov. 8 general election, 11,859 voters cast ballots in Dodge County.

That total is more than 5,000 fewer ballots cast than in 2020’s general election and also lower than the general election in 2018 and 2016.

In the 2014 general election, there were 21,846 registered voters in Dodge County, and only 10,639 cast ballots that year for a 48.6% voter turnout.

Dodge County Clerk and Election Commissioner Fred Mytty said despite the differences in total ballots cast, the voter turnout this year of more than 53% was “about what it usually is,” for a general election.

Mytty, overseeing his final general election in Dodge County after a 48-year career in office, said this November’s election went well, all things considered.

“The canvass concluded on Nov. 17, it ended up more than 53% (turn-out), which is normal for a gubernatorial election,” Mytty said.

Dodge County Deputy Clerk Micki Gilfry said if residents visit the county clerk website to view voter data from the past several elections, the omission of registered voters for different years was due to changes in how votes and data was gathered and tabulated.

Prior to 2020, the county used what Gilfry described as a 650 scanner that was less technical and involved a different tabulation method. In 2020, the county changed tabulation machines, she added, to a 450 scanner which is used in combination with voting software called Electionware, created by an Omaha-based company called Election Systems & Software.

“Prior to 2020, we used a 650 account scanning machine. In 2020, we started using Electionware,” Gilfry explained. “Electionware utilizes an ESNS thumb drive that is secure. You basically export votes from the machine to the thumb drive, then into Electionware.”

Gilfry said the changes have led to normal blips such as incomplete data with the online results.

“There is a lot of it (inside elections) that the normal person doesn’t know that is going on behind the scenes,” Gilfry added.

The main hiccup for the general election, Mytty explained, was some minor chaos with polling places.

Two locations – for Precincts 3C and 1C – had to be changed about three weeks before Election Day, he noted.

The Precinct 3 polling place was shifted for the May primary and June special election from its original location at Brady’s grocery store to the Dodge County Courthouse.

Gilfry said the Precinct 3C Brady’s grocery location was for the Nov. 8 general election switched to the former ENCOR Building, 935 Schneider St. She said that will be the permanent site of polling for Precinct 3C voters in the future.

The Precinct 1 and Elkhorn Township polling place at Trinity Lutheran Church and School, at 1546 Luther Road, was also altered about three weeks before the Nov. 8 general election.

Mytty said officials at the school had concerns about student safety.

“They were concerned about security issues with the students on campus,” Mytty added.

The polling place at Trinity Lutheran was eventually shifted to the First Lutheran Church on Military Avenue.

Mytty and Gilfry both said finding polling places for voters to cast ballots in person has become harder in the past few years, in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Polling places are not available like they used to be,” Mytty explained. “COVID has limited where polling places are located.”