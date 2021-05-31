 Skip to main content
Dodge County's 2021 Assessment Roll is complete
Dodge County's 2021 Assessment Roll is complete

Dodge County Courthouse
Fremont Tribune files

The 2021 Assessment Roll for Dodge County has been completed.

Notices of Valuation Change will be mailed on or before June 1, 2021, to those properties with a value change from 2020 to 2021. Properties with no value change will not receive a notice.

Protest forms are available in the County Assessor’s Office, located on the second floor of the Dodge County Courthouse in Fremont. They protest forms must be filed with the Dodge County Clerk’s Office on the first floor of the courthouse, on or before Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

The 2021 Level of Value Assessment Statistics for Dodge County are as follows:

Residential: 96% (Must be between 92-100% per state statute).

Commercial: 97% (Must be between 92-100% per state statute).

Agricultural: 73% (Must be between 69-75% per state statute).

