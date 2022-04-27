Downtown Fremont to receive new public address system

A new public address-speaker system is set to be installed in downtown Fremont later this fall.

Plans for the PA system moved ahead after a unanimous vote by Fremont City Council to approve its purchase from Audio Video Specialist, the low bidder.

“We are excited about the new PA/speaker system in the downtown,” said Tom Coday chairman of the Business Improvement District (BID).

Coday said in a news release the BID believes the system will enhance many events hosted downtown, including John C. Fremont Days, the Hispanic Festival, the Christmas Walk, Halloween Hysteria, the Summer Festival, and the Fall Festival.

The system can help provide emergency updates when needed such as weather alerts. In addition, background music can help enhance the overall shopping, eating, and the entertainment experience downtown.

The project was made possible by public and private partnerships as well as by the cooperation of various downtown organizations and governmental entities.

Funding sources for the project include:

• $28,855 from the Fremont Downtown Business Improvement District (BID);

• $25,000 from the Convention Visitors Bureau (CVB);

• $15,000 from private sector donations;

• and $5,000 from the City of Fremont in the form of a Keno Grant Fund.

“I think this is a great example of what we can achieve when we work together,” said Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg. “The downtown improvement district, the City of Fremont, Dodge County, and the private sector all had input and contributed to making this project a success.”

The project received unanimous approvals from the BID Board, the Fremont City Council, the Convention Visitors Bureau Board, and the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.

“We believe the PA/speaker system provides a wonderful benefit to the downtown,” said Vince O’Connor of the CVB. “Enhancing the numerous events held in the downtown will help promote and provide an economic benefit to the tourism industry in Dodge County.”

The BID was formed to build working partnerships, encourage investments and support initiates for a healthier commercial district in downtown Fremont.

