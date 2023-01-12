DQ owner discusses August event with park board members

If his plan is approved by the Fremont City Council, the local Dairy Queen’s owner will host an August celebration which could include music, children’s activities and, of course, ice cream.

Charlie Pleskac, who is planning Fremont DQ Days, took his idea for the community event to the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department’s advisory board on Monday.

No action was taken due to a lack of a quorum that night, but Pleskac discussed his plans with two board members who attended along with city officials.

Pleskac will work on additional plan details for an event which could attract 2,000 attendees.

“He’s hoping to get us a plan at the end of the week so we can review the plan and then he (or a city representative) would present it to the council on the 31st (of January),” said Nick Hansen, parks and rec director.

During the meeting, Pleskac said he’s had community celebrations in previous DQ locations he’s owned. The weekend events have taken place toward the end of summer, before school starts.

Pleskac said he’d like to have the Fremont event from Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13, but that time may be reduced to a Saturday or Sunday only depending on which activities he’s able to schedule.

Attendees would not be required to buy anything.

The DQ is located at 2222 N. Broad St., adjacent to Masonic Park.

Pleskac would like to situate some of the family friendly events in the Masonic Park, directly east of the Eternal Tattoo building.

Pleskac said past activities in other communities have included live music from local-area bands and he’d like to do that in the Fremont park as well. He noted how quickly band schedules for the year fill up.

The music would be of different genres, but would be family oriented.

The bands would be situated in the park east of the Eternal Tattoo building and face east. This would provide ample, flat greenspace for attendees to stand or sit and listen to the music, along with a place for inflatables for youth, he said.

Other activities would take place at the Dairy Queen and the Masonic Park location would allow foot traffic from the DQ property to the park without crossing any public street.

In a letter to the board, Pleskac said activities could include face painting, an ice cream eating contest, outdoor movie and prizes.

It also could include the recreation of the 1938 sale that introduced the first DQ product to the world — with 1938 pricing.

Still another feature could include inviting employees and owners of the original DQ back for a “Day in the Life.”

Pleskac talked about a need for trash receptacles and picnic tables, which the city might be able to provide.

Fremont City Councilman Dev Sookram, the council liaison to the board, inquired about placement of a barrier fence, which would run along the park’s edge facing 23rd Street (U.S. Highway 30).

Pleskac said a 5-foot snow fence has been erected at past DQ locations.

“If the parks can provide it, great. If I have to provide it, that’s fine,” Pleskac said.

Hansen recommended that fencing be placed anywhere a child might otherwise wander into a street, such as Main Street, which runs alongside the west part of the park.

Pleskac talked about putting up a fence around the entire perimeter of the event location. Meeting attendees noted that he’d need to determine where event entrances and exits would be located.

Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders recommended that Pleskac get a picture of the location off Google and draw where he would anticipate putting up a fence for safety.

Pleskac talked about having music stop by 11 p.m., which is the time when city parks are supposed to be vacated, but having a 45-minute grace period that would allow attendees time to disperse. That also would need to go before the city council.

Fremont Parks and Recreation Superintendent Nate Schwanke noted that the park has no electrical hookups. Pleskac said he’s taken care of needed electrical power at past events. Meeting attendees suggested having porta-potties.

Dian Christensen Hillis also recommended Pleskac talk to nearby businesses about attendees who might like to park at their locations. She suggested contacting Dodge County REACT to assist with traffic control. Sanders recommended Pleskac also visit with Fremont Police.

Realizing this would be the first event in Fremont, Sanders asked if Pleskac had an estimate of how many people might attend based on previous events he’s had in other locations.

Pleskac said an event in South Dakota drew about 2,000 attendees. Hansen noted that weather could affect numbers of those who attend.

Meeting attendees spoke favorably of Pleskac’s event.

“I think it’s exciting to have an event that’s in a different part of town in a park we don’t use very often,” said Connie Giese, parks board vice chairman.

Also during the meeting, Hansen said the city’s recycling area on south Broad Street will be open to public access for free from 8 a.m. to noon on the first and third weekend of each month.

“It will help us to clear some of the illegal dumping that we’ve run into,” Hansen said.

Hansen said signage will be posted alerting the public of the hours.

He also said city workers are keeping track of the recycling of glass and cardboard at the area, which is off U.S. Highway 77, just north of the Platte River Bridge.

Hansen said 37 people came and dropped off glass and 38 people dropped off cardboard in a four-hour period.

“It’s being used,” he said. “It just needs to be used properly.”

In other discussion, Hansen said about 200 Christmas trees were recycled. The parks and recreation department and Keep Fremont Beautiful offer recycling of real Christmas trees after the holidays.

Collected trees are ground up into wood chips and used as mulch throughout the Fremont Parks system.

The park board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 6 in the second floor conference room in the city municipal building at 400 E. Military Ave. Meetings are open to the public.