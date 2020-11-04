Election Results

Support Local Journalism
|Fremont
|Dodge
|Burt
|Washington
|Saunders
|Douglas
|Cuming
|Area Totals
|State Totals
|Ballots Cast
|17,110
|3,758
|12,518
|12,847
|261,649
|12,847
|320,729
|928,497
|President
|Rep Trump/Pence
|10,963
|2,560
|8,533
|9,036
|112,354
|3,476
|146,922
|541,435
|Dem Biden/Harris
|5,526
|1,061
|3,547
|3,318
|141,140
|862
|155,454
|360,683
|Lib Jorgensen/Cohen
|346
|88
|272
|292
|4,928
|74
|6,000
|19,378
|Write-In Totals
|64
|8
|54
|51
|1,430
|8
|1,615
|U.S. Senator
|Rep Ben Sasse
|11,383
|2,619
|8,759
|9,139
|128,894
|3,535
|164,329
|568,102
|Dem Chris Janicek
|3,396
|892
|1,976
|1,988
|81,546
|502
|90,300
|217,905
|Lib Gene Siadek
|1,068
|105
|757
|763
|14,904
|197
|17,794
|53,215
|Write-In Totals
|621
|5
|536
|6
|28,070
|72
|29,310
|Congress Dist 1
|Rep Jeff Fortenberry
|11,530
|2,637
|8,822
|9,194
|3,576
|35,759
|184,650
|Dem Kate Bolz
|4,565
|892
|3,021
|2,936
|699
|12,113
|116,941
|Lib Dennis B. Grace
|504
|105
|343
|368
|88
|1,408
|8,591
|Write-In Totals
|12
|5
|7
|13
|3
|40
|Legislature District 15
|David Rogers
|6,210
|6,210
|Lynne M. Walz
|9,157
|9,157
|Write-In Totals
|34
|34
|State Board of Education
|Patti S. Gubbels
|7,890
|1,779
|5,231
|2,536
|17,436
|53,699
|Mike Goos
|4,556
|777
|3,421
|766
|9,520
|27,431
|Write-In Totals
|86
|12
|51
|12
|161
|Retain Judge Stine
|Yes
|10,657
|1,990
|6,961
|7,028
|140,011
|2,663
|169,310
|548,551
|No
|2,915
|742
|2,525
|2,587
|61,742
|750
|71,261
|176,201
|Retain Judge Block
|Yes
|10,570
|1,937
|6,866
|7,001
|140,869
|2,607
|169,850
|544,887
|No
|2,970
|767
|2,544
|2,535
|59,422
|771
|69,009
|173,686
|Retain Judge Hall
|Yes
|10,671
|2,007
|7,077
|19,755
|30,214
|No
|3,442
|753
|2,552
|6,747
|10,035
|Retain Judge Vampola
|Yes
|11,348
|1,949
|6,969
|20,266
|30,641
|No
|3,169
|790
|2,601
|6,560
|9,829
|Metro Board, Dist. 1
|Linda L. McDermitt
|9,182
|30,803
|39,985
|44,522
|Brock Bean
|3,427
|17,391
|20,818
|23,265
|Write-In Totals
|62
|321
|383
|Lower Elkhorn NRD Subdistrict 7
|Gary R. Loftis
|1,316
|1,161
|262
|2,739
|3,185
|Randy Ruppert
|983
|345
|213
|1,541
|1,928
|Write-In Totals
|8
|1
|1
|10
|Lower Platte North NRD Subdistrict 3
|Andrew Tonnies
|3,664
|2,342
|6,006
|8,177
|Mike McGinn
|6,631
|3,457
|10,088
|12,491
|Write-In Totals
|71
|38
|109
|Lower Platte North NRD Subdistrict 5
|John R. Hannah
|4,844
|2,856
|7,700
|9,776
|David W. Lawrence
|4,695
|2,676
|7,371
|9,789
|Write-In Totals
|70
|44
|114
|Lower Platte North NRD Subdistrict 7
|Ryan Sabatka
|5,539
|4,611
|10,150
|13,109
|Jeff Burling
|3,848
|1,726
|5,574
|7,176
|Write-In Totals
|73
|40
|113
|Lower Platte North NRD Subdistrict 8
|Alexander E Kavan
|6,959
|4,644 2
|6,959
|14,992
|Packy Colgan
|2,597
|1,536
|4,133
|5,237
|Write-In Totals
|69
|35
|104
|Lower Platte North NRD Subdistrict 9
|Robert J. Meduna Jr.
|5,871
|4,487
|10,358
|13,310
|Nicholas Oviatt
|3,538
|2,347
|5,885
|7,477
|Write-In Totals
|67
|39
|106
|NPPD Board Sub 9
|Jerry L. Chlopek
|953
|953
|14,000
|Jeff Mulder
|1,054
|1,054
|5,847
|Write-In Totals
|9
|9
|Fremont School Board Dist 1 (3 Elected)
|Todd Hansen
|6,120
|346
|6
|6,472
|Pamela Murphy
|6,365
|295
|8
|6,668
|Terry L. Sorensen
|5,424
|238
|8
|5,670
|Jon C. Ludvigsen
|6,413
|370
|6
|6,789
|David A. Fachman
|2,246
|108
|6
|2,360
|Write-In Totals
|107
|2
|3
|112
|Scribner-Snyder School Bd # 62
4 yr term (3 elected)
|Donald J. Beck
|526
|2
|528
|Malia Nemecek
|523
|3
|526
|Laura K. Schnoor
|605
|3
|608
|Daniel K. Beerbohm
|417
|0
|417
|Write-In Totals
|26
|0
|26
|Logan View Public Schools Bd
Dist 94 (4 elected)
|Carrie Beacom
|781
|30
|87
|5
|903
|Kurtis Clausen
|736
|37
|102
|1
|876
|Jeff Wacker
|819
|36
|110
|3
|968
|Chad M. Christianson
|822
|37
|102
|3
|964
|B. J. Reynolds
|776
|36
|105
|3
|920
|Write-In Totals
|19
|4
|514
|0
|537
|North Bend Central Schools Board (3 elected)
|Bob Feurer
|593
|172
|765
|Francis J. Emanuel
|626
|213
|839
|Brandon Johnson
|394
|164
|558
|R. Douglas Hoops
|602
|185
|787
|Andy Swanson
|468
|156
|624
|Heidi Widick
|449
|169
|618
|Write-In Totals
|7
|3
|10
|Arlington School Board 4 yr term (3 elected)
|Matt O'Daniel
|51
|969
|44
|1,064
|Shanon Willmott
|36
|842
|23
|901
|Erich Meyer
|33
|537
|16
|586
|J. J. Mastny
|36
|638
|15
|689
|Chase Kratochvil
|41
|878
|27
|946
|Write-In Totals
|1
|16
|0
|17
|Fremont Mayor
|Joey Spellerberg
|6,378
|6,378
|Glen Ellis
|4,528
|4,528
|Write-In Totals
|67
|67
|Fremont Council Ward 1
|Vern Gibson
|1,637
|1,637
|Paul Von Behren
|1,464
|1,464
|Write-In Totals
|12
|12
|Fremont Council Ward 2
|Dev Sookram
|1,189
|1,189
|Susan Jacobus
|1,075
|1,075
|Write-In Totals
|6
|6
|Fremont Council Ward 4
|Janet K. Larsen
|1,008
|1,008
|Sally Ganem
|1,864
|1,864
|Write-In Totals
|10
|10
|JLEC Bond Proposal
|FOR said bonds and tax
|4,775
|7,147
|11,922
|AGAINST said bonds and tax
|5,732
|8,105
|13,837
|Uehling Trustees (3 Elected)
|Ben Low
|83
|83
|David Von Seggern
|81
|81
|James Menking
|64
|64
|Brenda L. Kersten
|80
|80
|Write-In Totals
|17
|17
|Dodge Trustees (3 Elected)
|Brice Johnson
|212
|212
|Matt Uher
|174
|174
|Lynn Mandel
|187
|187
|Bernadean Marr
|104
|104
|Write-In Totals
|6
|6
|Proposed Amendment No. 1
|For
|10,111
|2,005
|7,474
|7,177
|190,621
|2,335
|219,723
|585,073
|Against
|5,353
|1,313
|3,982
|4,195
|56,146
|1,489
|72,478
|274,138
|Proposed Amendment No. 2
|For
|8,675
|1,938
|6,556
|6,144
|160,124
|2,149
|185,586
|504,611
|Against
|6,152
|1,232
|4,467
|4,888
|77,975
|1,549
|96,263
|322,460
|Initiative Measure 428
|For
|12,144
|2,608
|9,196
|9,292
|210,938
|2,981
|247,159
|703,663
|Against
|3,087
|627
|1,997
|2,044
|32,698
|818
|41,271
|146,026
|Initiative Measure 429
|For
|10,568
|2,296
|7,675
|8,589
|175,556
|2,537
|207,221
|571,327
|Against
|5,287
|1,130
|4,029
|3,485
|72,889
|1,486
|88,306
|308,469
|Initiative Measure 430
|For
|10,844
|2,316
|7,693
|8,676
|176,120
|2,538
|208,187
|573,721
|Against
|5,341
|1,133
|4,086
|3,517
|73,414
|1,512
|89,003
|310,335
|Initiative Measure 431
|For
|6,125
|2,401
|8,103
|8,970
|184,664
|2,638
|212,901
|603,133
|Against
|2,644
|1,033
|3,581
|3,144
|63,143
|1,378
|74,923
|275,684
|Election of Burt Co Surveyor Office
|For
|2,686
|2,686
|Against
|748
|748
|Northeast Community College
Board of Governors - At Large (1 elected)
|Jeff Scherer
|1,265
|2,474
|3,739
|30,533
|Timothy Miller
|1,047
|1,176
|2,223
|21,685
|Write-In Totals
|10
|14
|24
|Burt County Public Power District
|Dwane K. Piere
|279
|828
|172
|2
|1,281
|Scott Lindstrom
|579
|1,101
|271
|2
|1,953
|Metro Board, Dist. 3
|Adam Gotschall
|5,173
|5,173
|Dave Pantos
|3,114
|3,114
|Write-In Totals
|46
|46
|Bennington School Board (3 elected)
|Darren Siekman
|63
|2,777
|2,840
|Chris Reiner
|41
|2,025
|2,066
|Terri Calabro
|23
|1,326
|1,349
|Tim Dreessen
|179
|3,590
|3,769
|Allyson Crossman Slobotski
|42
|2,879
|2,921
|Kara Neuverth
|87
|3,469
|3,556
|Write-In Totals
|3
|80
|83
|Saunders County Board of Supervisors
District 6
|Tom Hrdlicka
|923
|923
|Kyle Morgan
|586
|586
|Legislature District 23
|Bruce Bostelman
|6,564
|6,564
|11,287
|Helen Raikes
|4,794
|4,794
|6,868
|Write-In Totals
|30
|30
|Retain Judge Jeffrey J. Funke
for Supreme Court Dist. 5
|Yes
|7,099
|7,099
|91,716
|No
|2,630
|2,630
|24,655
|Southeast Community College Board
Dist. 2
|Kathy Boellstorff
|4,364
|4,364
|20,349
|Chad Aldrich
|4,321
|4,321
|15,415
|Write-In Totals
|49
|49
|Southeast Community College Board
At Large
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|4,290
|4,290
|81,405
|Neal Stenberg
|3,860
|3,860
|82,575
|Write-In Totals
|70
|70
|Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha
Subdistrict 4
|Tim Cavanaugh
|295
|20,995
|21,290
|28,864
|Tom Wurtz
|192
|11,622
|11,814
|16,654
|Write-In Totals
|4
|4
|Nebraska Public Power Board Subdivision 1
|Mary A. Harding
|2,296
|2,296
|14,874
|Todd R. Calfee
|1,448
|1,448
|11,330
|Write-In Totals
|12
|12
|Lower Platte South NRD Subdistrict 3
|Mike DeKalb
|274
|274
|6,243
|Kenneth Vogel
|299
|299
|6,117
|Write-In Totals
|7
|7
|Cedar Bluffs Board of Trustees (2 elected)
|Kim Shanahan
|166
|166
|Garlyn Grosse
|127
|127
|Jesse J. Headid
|138
|138
|Write-In Totals
|36
|36
|Mead Board of Trustees (2 elected)
|Melissa Burke
|84
|84
|Daniel Simon
|197
|197
|Write-In Totals
|191
|191
|Morse Bluff Board of Trustees (3 elected)
|Karma Amison
|39
|39
|Kevin Vyhlidal
|56
|56
|Jay Ruzicka
|32
|32
|Robin M. Simanek
|40
|40
|Write-In Totals
|58
|58
|Yutan Public Schools
Board of Education (3 elected)
|Jaime Long
|453
|453
|Eric Wilke
|521
|521
|Adam Wacker
|496
|496
|Todd Tasich
|421
|421
|Daniel J. Egr
|637
|637
|Charles Lorenz
|353
|353
|Write-In Totals
|6
|6
|Wahoo Public Schools
Board of Education (3 elected)
|Michael Hancock
|2,101
|2,101
|Alex R. Shada
|2,650
|2,650
|Andrew Rehmann
|1,146
|1,146
|Renae Feilmeier
|1,897
|1,897
|Roger Harders
|1,002
|1,002
|Write-In Totals
|21
|21
|House of Representatives District 2
|Donald Bacon
|124,691
|124,691
|162,087
|Kara Eastman
|125,604
|125,604
|146,992
|Tyler Schaeffer
|7,537
|7,537
|9,423
|Write-In Totals
|318
|318
|Retain Judge Lindsey Miller-Lerman
for District 2
|Yes
|87,295
|No
|30,261
|Douglas County Clerk
|Scott Petersen
|113,938
|113,938
|Dan Esch
|133,452
|133,452
|Write-In Totals
|424
|424
|Douglas County Commissioner Dist. 5
|Tim Lonergan
|13,000
|13,000
|Maureen Boyle
|21,285
|21,285
|Write-In Totals
|112
|112
|Douglas County Commissioner Dist. 7
|Mike Friend
|29,862
|29,862
|Jo Giles
|20,135
|20,135
|Write-In Totals
|67
|67
|Legislature District 39
|Lou Ann Linehan
|14,554
|14,554
|Allison Heimes
|11,457
|11,457
|Write-In Totals
|144
|144
|Metropolitan Community College Board Dist. 1
|Linda L. McDermitt
|30,803
|30,803
|Brock Bean
|17,391
|17,391
|Write-In Totals
|321
|321
|Metropolitan Community College Board Dist. 2
|Brad Ashby
|24,915
|24,915
|Alex Garrison
|23,188
|23,188
|Write-In Totals
|492
|492
|Metropolitan Community College Board Dist. 3
|Dave Pantos
|25,980
|25,980
|29,094
|Adam Gotschall
|32,368
|32,368
|37,541
|Write-In Totals
|542
|542
|ESU3 Board District 4
|Mary Scarborough
|5,142
|5,142
|John Witzel
|3,022
|3,022
|Write-In Totals
|59
|59
|Valley Mayor
|Steve Peoples
|630
|630
|Cindy Grove
|999
|999
|Write-In Totals
|10
|10
|Valley City Council (2 elected)
|Bryon Ueckert
|782
|782
|Alan Badour
|497
|497
|Chris TenEyck
|796
|796
|Elizabeth Lizzy Lowndes
|592
|592
|Write-In Totals
|15
|15
|Papio-Missouri River NRD Subdistrict 3
|Larry Bradley
|14,200
|14,200
|Christian Mirch
|10,698
|10,698
|Papio-Missouri River NRD Subdistrict 9
|Tyler Berzina
|11,958
|15,501
|Patrick Bonnett
|11,973
|15,677
|West Point Public School Board (3 elected)
|Randy Popken
|1,099
|1,099
|Steven A. Blocher
|1,358
|1,358
|Christine Torres
|1,067
|1,067
|Steven Hughes
|1,761
|1,761
|Herb Hasenkamp
|1,330
|1,330
|Write-In Totals
|12
|12
Amending West Point Economic Development Program
|For
|966
|966
|Against
|290
|290
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.