Election Results
Election Results

 FremontDodgeBurtWashingtonSaundersDouglasCumingArea TotalsState Totals
Ballots Cast 17,1103,75812,51812,847261,64912,847320,729928,497
President         
Rep Trump/Pence 10,9632,5608,5339,036112,3543,476146,922541,435
Dem Biden/Harris 5,5261,0613,5473,318141,140862155,454360,683
Lib Jorgensen/Cohen 346882722924,928746,00019,378
Write-In Totals 64854511,43081,615 
U.S. Senator         
Rep Ben Sasse 11,3832,6198,7599,139128,8943,535164,329568,102
Dem Chris Janicek 3,3968921,9761,98881,54650290,300217,905
Lib Gene Siadek 1,06810575776314,90419717,79453,215
Write-In Totals 6215536628,0707229,310 
Congress Dist 1         
Rep Jeff Fortenberry 11,5302,6378,8229,194 3,57635,759184,650
Dem Kate Bolz 4,5658923,0212,936 69912,113116,941
Lib Dennis B. Grace 504105343368 881,4088,591
Write-In Totals 125713 340 
Legislature District 15         
David Rogers 6,210     6,210 
Lynne M. Walz 9,157     9,157 
Write-In Totals 34     34 
State Board of Education         
Patti S. Gubbels 7,8901,7795,231  2,53617,43653,699
Mike Goos 4,5567773,421  7669,52027,431
Write-In Totals 861251  12161 
Retain Judge Stine         
Yes 10,6571,9906,9617,028140,0112,663169,310548,551
No 2,9157422,5252,58761,74275071,261176,201
Retain Judge Block         
Yes 10,5701,9376,8667,001140,8692,607169,850544,887
No 2,9707672,5442,53559,42277169,009173,686
Retain Judge Hall         
Yes 10,6712,0077,077   19,75530,214
No 3,4427532,552   6,74710,035
Retain Judge Vampola         
Yes 11,3481,9496,969   20,26630,641
No 3,1697902,601   6,5609,829
Metro Board, Dist. 1         
Linda L. McDermitt 9,182   30,803 39,98544,522
Brock Bean 3,427   17,391 20,81823,265
Write-In Totals 62   321 383 
Lower Elkhorn NRD Subdistrict 7         
Gary R. Loftis 1,3161,161   2622,7393,185
Randy Ruppert 983345   2131,5411,928
Write-In Totals 81   110 
Lower Platte North NRD Subdistrict 3         
Andrew Tonnies 3,664  2,342  6,0068,177
Mike McGinn 6,631  3,457  10,08812,491
Write-In Totals 71  38  109 
Lower Platte North NRD Subdistrict 5         
John R. Hannah 4,844  2,856  7,7009,776
David W. Lawrence 4,695  2,676  7,3719,789
Write-In Totals 70  44  114 
Lower Platte North NRD Subdistrict 7         
Ryan Sabatka 5,539  4,611  10,15013,109
Jeff Burling 3,848  1,726  5,5747,176
Write-In Totals 73  40  113 
Lower Platte North NRD Subdistrict 8         
Alexander E Kavan 6,959  4,644 2  6,95914,992
Packy Colgan 2,597  1,536  4,1335,237
Write-In Totals 69  35  104 
Lower Platte North NRD Subdistrict 9         
Robert J. Meduna Jr. 5,871  4,487  10,35813,310
Nicholas Oviatt 3,538  2,347  5,8857,477
Write-In Totals 67  39  106 
NPPD Board Sub 9         
Jerry L. Chlopek 953     95314,000
Jeff Mulder 1,054     1,0545,847
Write-In Totals 9     9 
Fremont School Board Dist 1 (3 Elected)         
Todd Hansen 6,120  3466 6,472 
Pamela Murphy 6,365  2958 6,668 
Terry L. Sorensen 5,424  2388 5,670 
Jon C. Ludvigsen 6,413  3706 6,789 
David A. Fachman 2,246  1086 2,360 
Write-In Totals 107  23 112 
Scribner-Snyder School Bd # 62
4 yr term (3 elected)		         
Donald J. Beck 526    2528 
Malia Nemecek 523    3526 
Laura K. Schnoor 605    3608 
Daniel K. Beerbohm 417    0417 
Write-In Totals 26    026 
Logan View Public Schools Bd
Dist 94 (4 elected)		         
Carrie Beacom 7813087  5903 
Kurtis Clausen 73637102  1876 
Jeff Wacker 81936110  3968 
Chad M. Christianson 82237102  3964 
B. J. Reynolds 77636105  3920 
Write-In Totals 194514  0537 
North Bend Central Schools Board (3 elected)         
Bob Feurer 593  172  765 
Francis J. Emanuel 626  213  839 
Brandon Johnson 394  164  558 
R. Douglas Hoops 602  185  787 
Andy Swanson 468  156  624 
Heidi Widick 449  169  618 
Write-In Totals 7  3  10 
Arlington School Board 4 yr term (3 elected)         
Matt O'Daniel 51 969 44 1,064 
Shanon Willmott 36 842 23 901 
Erich Meyer 33 537 16 586 
J. J. Mastny 36 638 15 689 
Chase Kratochvil 41 878 27 946 
Write-In Totals 1 16 0 17 
Fremont Mayor         
Joey Spellerberg6,378      6,378 
Glen Ellis4,528      4,528 
Write-In Totals67      67 
Fremont Council Ward 1         
Vern Gibson1,637      1,637 
Paul Von Behren1,464      1,464 
Write-In Totals12      12 
Fremont Council Ward 2         
Dev Sookram1,189      1,189 
Susan Jacobus1,075      1,075 
Write-In Totals6      6 
Fremont Council Ward 4         
Janet K. Larsen1,008      1,008 
Sally Ganem1,864      1,864 
Write-In Totals10      10 
JLEC Bond Proposal         
FOR said bonds and tax4,7757,147     11,922 
AGAINST said bonds and tax5,7328,105     13,837 
Uehling Trustees (3 Elected)         
Ben Low 83     83 
David Von Seggern 81     81 
James Menking 64     64 
Brenda L. Kersten 80     80 
Write-In Totals 17     17 
Dodge Trustees (3 Elected)         
Brice Johnson 212     212 
Matt Uher 174     174 
Lynn Mandel 187     187 
Bernadean Marr 104     104 
Write-In Totals 6     6 
Proposed Amendment No. 1         
For 10,1112,0057,4747,177190,6212,335219,723585,073
Against 5,3531,3133,9824,19556,1461,48972,478274,138
Proposed Amendment No. 2         
For 8,6751,9386,5566,144160,1242,149185,586504,611
Against 6,1521,2324,4674,88877,9751,54996,263322,460
Initiative Measure 428         
For 12,1442,6089,1969,292210,9382,981247,159703,663
Against 3,0876271,9972,04432,69881841,271146,026
Initiative Measure 429         
For 10,5682,2967,6758,589175,5562,537207,221571,327
Against 5,2871,1304,0293,48572,8891,48688,306308,469
Initiative Measure 430         
For 10,8442,3167,6938,676176,1202,538208,187573,721
Against 5,3411,1334,0863,51773,4141,51289,003310,335
Initiative Measure 431         
For 6,1252,4018,1038,970184,6642,638212,901603,133
Against 2,6441,0333,5813,14463,1431,37874,923275,684
Election of Burt Co Surveyor Office         
For  2,686    2,686 
Against  748    748 
Northeast Community College
Board of Governors - At Large (1 elected)		         
Jeff Scherer  1,265   2,4743,73930,533
Timothy Miller  1,047   1,1762,22321,685
Write-In Totals  10   1424 
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Burt County Public Power District         
Dwane K. Piere 279828172  21,281 
Scott Lindstrom 5791,101271  21,953 
Metro Board, Dist. 3         
Adam Gotschall   5,173   5,173 
Dave Pantos   3,114   3,114 
Write-In Totals   46   46 
Bennington School Board (3 elected)         
Darren Siekman   63 2,777 2,840 
Chris Reiner   41 2,025 2,066 
Terri Calabro   23 1,326 1,349 
Tim Dreessen   179 3,590 3,769 
Allyson Crossman Slobotski   42 2,879 2,921 
Kara Neuverth   87 3,469 3,556 
Write-In Totals   3 80 83 
Saunders County Board of Supervisors
District 6		         
Tom Hrdlicka    923  923 
Kyle Morgan    586  586 
Legislature District 23         
Bruce Bostelman    6,564  6,56411,287
Helen Raikes    4,794  4,7946,868
Write-In Totals    30  30 
Retain Judge Jeffrey J. Funke
for Supreme Court Dist. 5		         
Yes    7,099  7,09991,716
No    2,630  2,63024,655
Southeast Community College Board
Dist. 2		         
Kathy Boellstorff    4,364  4,36420,349
Chad Aldrich    4,321  4,32115,415
Write-In Totals    49  49 
Southeast Community College Board
At Large		         
Timothy R. Cerveny    4,290  4,29081,405
Neal Stenberg    3,860  3,86082,575
Write-In Totals    70  70 
Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha
Subdistrict 4		         
Tim Cavanaugh    29520,995 21,29028,864
Tom Wurtz    19211,622 11,81416,654
Write-In Totals    4  4 
Nebraska Public Power Board Subdivision 1         
Mary A. Harding    2,296  2,29614,874
Todd R. Calfee    1,448  1,44811,330
Write-In Totals    12  12 
Lower Platte South NRD Subdistrict 3         
Mike DeKalb    274  2746,243
Kenneth Vogel    299  2996,117
Write-In Totals    7  7 
Cedar Bluffs Board of Trustees (2 elected)         
Kim Shanahan    166  166 
Garlyn Grosse    127  127 
Jesse J. Headid    138  138 
Write-In Totals    36  36 
Mead Board of Trustees (2 elected)         
Melissa Burke    84  84 
Daniel Simon    197  197 
Write-In Totals    191  191 
Morse Bluff Board of Trustees (3 elected)         
Karma Amison    39  39 
Kevin Vyhlidal    56  56 
Jay Ruzicka    32  32 
Robin M. Simanek    40  40 
Write-In Totals    58  58 
Yutan Public Schools
Board of Education (3 elected)		         
Jaime Long    453  453 
Eric Wilke    521  521 
Adam Wacker    496  496 
Todd Tasich    421  421 
Daniel J. Egr    637  637 
Charles Lorenz    353  353 
Write-In Totals    6  6 
Wahoo Public Schools
Board of Education (3 elected)		         
Michael Hancock    2,101  2,101 
Alex R. Shada    2,650  2,650 
Andrew Rehmann    1,146  1,146 
Renae Feilmeier    1,897  1,897 
Roger Harders    1,002  1,002 
Write-In Totals    21  21 
House of Representatives District 2         
Donald Bacon     124,691 124,691162,087
Kara Eastman     125,604 125,604146,992
Tyler Schaeffer     7,537 7,5379,423
Write-In Totals     318 318 
Retain Judge Lindsey Miller-Lerman
for District 2		         
Yes        87,295
No        30,261
Douglas County Clerk         
Scott Petersen     113,938 113,938 
Dan Esch     133,452 133,452 
Write-In Totals     424 424 
Douglas County Commissioner Dist. 5         
Tim Lonergan     13,000 13,000 
Maureen Boyle     21,285 21,285 
Write-In Totals     112 112 
Douglas County Commissioner Dist. 7         
Mike Friend     29,862 29,862 
Jo Giles     20,135 20,135 
Write-In Totals     67 67 
Legislature District 39         
Lou Ann Linehan     14,554 14,554 
Allison Heimes     11,457 11,457 
Write-In Totals     144 144 
Metropolitan Community College Board Dist. 1         
Linda L. McDermitt     30,803 30,803 
Brock Bean     17,391 17,391 
Write-In Totals     321 321 
Metropolitan Community College Board Dist. 2         
Brad Ashby     24,915 24,915 
Alex Garrison     23,188 23,188 
Write-In Totals     492 492 
Metropolitan Community College Board Dist. 3         
Dave Pantos     25,980 25,98029,094
Adam Gotschall     32,368 32,36837,541
Write-In Totals     542 542 
ESU3 Board District 4         
Mary Scarborough     5,142 5,142 
John Witzel     3,022 3,022 
Write-In Totals     59 59 
Valley Mayor         
Steve Peoples     630 630 
Cindy Grove     999 999 
Write-In Totals     10 10 
Valley City Council (2 elected)         
Bryon Ueckert     782 782 
Alan Badour     497 497 
Chris TenEyck     796 796 
Elizabeth Lizzy Lowndes     592 592 
Write-In Totals     15 15 
Papio-Missouri River NRD Subdistrict 3         
Larry Bradley     14,200  14,200
Christian Mirch     10,698  10,698
Papio-Missouri River NRD Subdistrict 9         
Tyler Berzina     11,958  15,501
Patrick Bonnett     11,973  15,677
West Point Public School Board (3 elected)         
Randy Popken      1,0991,099 
Steven A. Blocher      1,3581,358 
Christine Torres      1,0671,067 
Steven Hughes      1,7611,761 
Herb Hasenkamp      1,3301,330 
Write-In Totals      1212 
Amending West Point Economic Development Program
         
For      966966 
Against      290290
