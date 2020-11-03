ELECTION: Spellerberg is Fremont's new mayor

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spellerberg runs Moostash Joe Tours, a family-owned business previously owned by his father. With a business geared toward travel, Spellerberg said he understands the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on local businesses in the area.

“When you have a small business, you go through ups and downs and challenges,” he said. “This year has definitely taught me how to lead a business through hard times. I know how to keep everybody moving forward and we’re going to be better after this.”

In an interview with the Tribune following Tuesday's unofficial results, Spellerberg said he felt he saw the bright future Fremont has while making stops and talking with community members throughout his campaign.

"I got into this race because I love this community," he said. "This is my home and I wanted to give back to a place that's given so much to me."

Spellerberg said he believed Fremont is a great place to live, work and raise a family.

"I think the future is really bright and I look forward to being that face for Fremont," he said. "To help us continue to grow Fremont together is really what my campaign has been about."