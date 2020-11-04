ELECTION UPDATE: Spellerberg is Fremont's new mayor; Ellis thanks his voters

"I'm really, really looking forward to that and to keep getting community input and, you know, just getting down to work," he said. "It's time to get to work."

Ellis released a statement on last night's results on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.

"First off, I want to thank the thousands of voters that cast their vote for me," he said in the post. "I am humbled by your faith in my vision and grateful to you for your support. I have had the opportunity to meet wonderful people that I would not have known if not for this endeavor."

While Ellis said it was disappointing not to win the race, he said this is not the end of his political career in Fremont.

"I will continue to push for the vision that I have laid out during this campaign, that so many Fremonters have endorsed, both on and off of the city council," he said.

Ellis congratulated Spellerberg on a "great" race and said he looked forward to working with him as a councilmember in the future.