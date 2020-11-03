ELECTION: Updated - Walz retains her seat as the senator from District 15

“I’m just very excited that I had the first four years of learning and trying to understand all the policies,” she said. “Now the next four years, I feel very confident and I’m ready to do some really good things for Dodge County and the people that I work for.”

Walz complimented her challenger.

“I think my opponent ran a good race,” Walz said. “I appreciate the fact that he stepped up to run. It takes a lot of courage to have anybody put themselves in that position and I appreciate that very much.”

Rogers couldn’t be reached for comment late Tuesday night.

Before the general election, both candidates shared their views and priorities.

Education has been a top priority for Walz, who said if re-elected she’d fight to ensure that schools in her district receive their fair share of state dollars to reduce local property taxes.

Providing safe environments for Nebraskans has been another of Walz’s priorities.

“We want to make sure we’re supporting our first-responders, make sure that our kids in foster care systems are safe, our schools are safe and we also want to make sure that people who are vulnerable are being able to live life in a safe way,” Walz said.