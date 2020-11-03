ELECTION: Walz retains her seat as the senator from District 15

State Senator Lynne Walz retained her seat in the Legislature in Tuesday’s general election.
Unofficial results as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, listed the District 15 senator from Fremont as the winner with 7,436 votes. Her challenger, David Rogers, received 4,787 votes.
Results from the Dodge County Clerk’s office recorded that 13,503 ballots had been cast by that time.
Walz was enthusiastic as she anticipated the next four years. At the same time, she commended Rogers for campaigning.
“I’m very honored to be able to represent District 15 again,” Walz said late Tuesday night. “It’s been such a great experience to be able to represent the people of Dodge County and I look forward to the next four years.”
Walz expressed appreciation for her staff.
“I think we ran a very good race. I give a lot of kudos to my staff especially because of the fact that we did not run a negative race at all,” Walz said. “Everything that we put out was very positive and it was about the race that I was running and what I would do for the people of Dodge County and I’m very proud of that fact given the atmosphere that we have been in.”
Walz has appreciated the opportunities she’s had to learn during her first term in office.
“I’m just very excited that I had the first four years of learning and trying to understand all the policies,” she said. “Now the next four years, I feel very confident and I’m ready to do some really good things for Dodge County and the people that I work for.”
Walz complimented her challenger.
“I think my opponent ran a good race,” Walz said. “I appreciate the fact that he stepped up to run. It takes a lot of courage to have anybody put themselves in that position and I appreciate that very much.”
Rogers couldn’t be reached for comment late Tuesday night.
Before the general election, both candidates shared their views and priorities.
Education has been a top priority for Walz, who said if re-elected she’d fight to ensure that schools in her district receive their fair share of state dollars to reduce local property taxes.
Providing safe environments for Nebraskans has been another of Walz’s priorities.
“We want to make sure we’re supporting our first-responders, make sure that our kids in foster care systems are safe, our schools are safe and we also want to make sure that people who are vulnerable are being able to live life in a safe way,” Walz said.
The senator said she’s been concerned about the closing of nursing homes across the state, which has left seniors in very vulnerable positions, having to move miles away from their communities and loved ones.
“Those people are often the only safety net that our elderly, who are living in nursing facilities, have so we need to make sure we are funding those facilities at a rate at which they can provide quality services,” she said.
Walz also believes the expansion of broadband, fast permanent internet connection - especially in the rural areas - is crucial to schools, business community, health care and ag economy.
She said she’s introduced legislation to expand broadband in the state.
Walz is a realtor with Don Peterson & Associates in Fremont and is also a former teacher and care provider to people with developmental disabilities.
Rogers owns Professional HPP Services, a company that repairs and services ultrahigh pressure equipment around the world. The U.S. Air Force veteran was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base to support the Strategic Air Command’s underground Command Center.
He is an adjunct professor in cyber security at Bellevue University.
Rogers cited property tax relief as a priority.
He said the Legislature has promised property tax relief for almost 50 years, but continues to let Nebraskans down.
Property owners pay taxes based on the assessed value of their property. When the assessed value goes up, the owner pays more in taxes.
“People don’t get more money because their house is worth another $20,000, but we get taxed more because the assessed value goes up and it’s not like we got a raise of $20,000,” he said. “Most of the people want to tread water, but they’re being dragged down by the continual increase of taxes from these mil levies and assessed values.”
Rogers also has expressed concern for farmers. He said farmers are facing record low prices for their products, but their land keeps going up in appraised value which means their taxes are increasing.
Rogers had said if elected, he’d work to cut wasteful spending and advocate for policies that stimulate growth and create jobs. He supports law enforcement and said he wanted to provide teachers the tools they need to deliver a high quality education for students.
