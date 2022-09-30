 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ames man files to run as write-in candidate for township board

Luke Kardell of Ames recently submitted a write-in affidavit to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

Kardell filed to a write-in candidate for the Maple Township Board.

The general election is set for Nov. 8.

