Area residents file as write-in candidates for township boards

Several individuals have filed write-in affidavits for local township boards.

A person who files an affidavit with the Dodge County Clerks’ Office will be able to get votes if voters write in that candidate’s last name, reasonably close to the proper spelling.

The following are now write-in candidates for the Nov. 8 election:

Platte Township: Marlin Brabec of Ames, Sandra L. Christensen of Fremont, and Robin Geis-White of Fremont.

Pleasant Valley Township: Douglas A. Wittmann and Scherry L. Wittmann, both of Dodge.

Everett Township: Matthew K. Giesselmann of Scribner and Derek Owen Beaumont of Hooper.

Logan Township: Douglas Egbers, Brent Hilbers, Bob Weitzenkamp and Jeremy Horvatich, all of Hooper.