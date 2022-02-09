 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Backens seeks second term on board of supervisors

Dodge County Board

A candidate filed for the Dodge County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.

Douglas L. Backens, a Republican, is seeking his second term on the board, representing District 7.

Nebraska’s primary is set for May 10 and the general election is Nov. 8.

