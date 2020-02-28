Blooms seeks position of Fremont mayor
  • Updated
Jim Bloom submitted his candidate filing form on Friday to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

Bloom is a candidate for mayor of the City of Fremont.

Non-incumbents have until March 2 to file for the primary election.

