Blooms seeks position of Fremont mayor

Jim Bloom submitted his candidate filing form on Friday to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.
Bloom is a candidate for mayor of the City of Fremont.
Non-incumbents have until March 2 to file for the primary election.
