 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Boschult seeks re-election as Dodge County surveyor

  • Updated
  • 0
Dodge County Courthouse
Fremont Tribune files

Clark A. Boschult of Scribner has submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk.

Boschult, a Republican, is seeking to be re-elected to the position of Dodge County surveyor.

Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file for the election while new candidates have until March 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the pandemic nearly over?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News