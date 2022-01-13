Boschult seeks re-election as Dodge County surveyor

Clark A. Boschult of Scribner has submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk.
Boschult, a Republican, is seeking to be re-elected to the position of Dodge County surveyor.
Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file for the election while new candidates have until March 1.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
