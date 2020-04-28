Breaking down Fremont's Ward 4 City Council candidates

Cunningham said if the money isn’t there, the city has no choice but to tighten its belt and weather the storm.

“I see it as a diet,” he said. “We’re going to have to go on a diet for a while and hopefully the full plate will return.”

He said delaying projects for six months or so wouldn’t hurt their overall timeline, but he can’t make assurances due to all of the unknowns surrounding the pandemic.

“I don’t have a clear crystal ball,” he said. “Rather than get us in a deeper hole, maybe we should just put these off for a bit until we see a way through where we can get this done, financially.”

If elected, Cunningham said he would work to establish camaraderie among fellow council members.

“If any group has to work together on a difficult situation, there has to be a foundation of camaraderie,” he said. “I see this as a divided group right now.”

Diane Brown

Brown decided to run for city council out of a desire to see more transparency between city officials.