Breaking down Ward 1 City Council candidates

“As [councilmembers] are hearing from the public and their questions, if there is another question and you’ve used your time you can’t really ask it,” he said. “I don’t think limiting helps.”

Ray added that part of the reason meetings have run so late is due to the council failing to complete its agenda.

He said re-introducing study sessions and an increased committee presence could help shorten meetings.

“I think there is lacking information that contributes to the meeting’s length,” he said.

City officials estimate that Fremont will face a decline in city receipts by almost $1 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ray said the deficit will force the council to step back and prioritize spending in the wake of the pandemic.

“I’m sure it’s going to affect the city’s income and I think we’re going to have to look at projects and come back,” he said.

Ray said the city is going to be forced to pick its projects carefully over the next couple of years.

“We may have to prioritize what’s really the most important,” he said.

Ray also noted infighting within the city council as the reasoning behind his decision to run.