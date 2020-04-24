Breaking down Ward 1 City Council candidates

A Ward 1 City Council seat is up for grabs between three candidates after incumbent Linda McClain announced in January that she would not run for re-election.
McClain has held the Ward 1 spot since November 2017, when Mayor Scott Getzschman appointed her to fill the remaining three years for Ellen Janssen, who resigned.
“It was a hard decision,” McClain told the Tribune in January. “But I just felt like it just wasn’t the right time for me to do another term behind the term that I’m finishing.”
Steven Ray, Vern Gibson and Paul Von Behren now have an opportunity to fill the soon-to-be-vacant seat.
Ray said he’s had an interest in government for a long time. Recently retired in December 2018, Ray began attending more council meetings regularly. He said that decision exposed him to issues that made him want to fill the Ward 1 spot.
“Some of the things going on I didn’t really like,” he said. “I decided that maybe I should get on council.”
Ray said council meetings have become overly long as of late, but he is against a proposed ordinance that would limit the amount of time each councilmember is allowed to speak during any specific agenda item.
The ordinance, introduced by McClain and councilmembers Mark Jensen and Mark Legband during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, advanced to a second reading on a 5-3 vote.
“As [councilmembers] are hearing from the public and their questions, if there is another question and you’ve used your time you can’t really ask it,” he said. “I don’t think limiting helps.”
Ray added that part of the reason meetings have run so late is due to the council failing to complete its agenda.
He said re-introducing study sessions and an increased committee presence could help shorten meetings.
“I think there is lacking information that contributes to the meeting’s length,” he said.
City officials estimate that Fremont will face a decline in city receipts by almost $1 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ray said the deficit will force the council to step back and prioritize spending in the wake of the pandemic.
“I’m sure it’s going to affect the city’s income and I think we’re going to have to look at projects and come back,” he said.
Ray said the city is going to be forced to pick its projects carefully over the next couple of years.
“We may have to prioritize what’s really the most important,” he said.
Ray also noted infighting within the city council as the reasoning behind his decision to run.
“The council is kind of at each other’s throats now,” he said. “I worked at Valmont at times where people had problems and we worked it out. There’s a lot of people that have been accused of having an agenda of their own. I have no ties to any organization or business, nobody could perceive me as someone like that.”
Ray admitted that the position will come with a steep learning curve, but he is ready to step in and learn.
“I’m willing to listen and I’m ready to do what the people want,” he said. “Somebody who isn’t in it has a lot to learn and I’m ready to do that.”
Vern Gibson has lived in Fremont for the past 40 years. During that time, he’s spent time doing volunteer work at local non-profits and even made a run at mayor six years ago.
During that campaign, Gibson said economy was a major platform for him. That belief, along with transparency and open communication, remain prominent in his city council campaign.
“Fremont, for the first 30 years or so, we didn’t have much of a business culture, it was stagnant,” he said. “My ward was one of the fastest growing as Fremont grows east.”
As areas are annexed into the city and more business comes in, Gibson said providing affordable housing will continue to be a priority.
“We need affordable housing and that’s a lot of the reason for annexing the property because Fremont is growing,” he said. “There’s a lot driving in and we want to build housing for them and that’s important.”
Gibson also touched on the ordinance intended to shorten council meetings, saying the length of recent council meetings has become “unbelievable.”
Tuesday’s City Council meeting ran over five hours, adjourning just after 12:30 a.m.
“It just gets to be so long and we lose our constituents, but it takes hours before they can come up and discuss them,” he said.
Gibson said he was in favor of the new ordinance, saying the amount of discussion that takes up council meetings almost gives the impression that people aren’t ready to vote.
“I hate to see the negativity,” he said. “I’d like to bring us back together. Fremont has to grow and we have to come together.”
Despite his concerns regarding the meeting length, Gibson said he believes City Council is made up of great people. Mentioning Getzschman and City Administrator Brian Newton specifically, he said members of the council have shown dedication to their position.
With the city expanding, Gibson added that projects to renovate and expand the city’s fire and police department must continue to move forward.
“The shared police and fire department are things that I’m very for,” he said. “The building they have now has been there a long time. Where they locate it is important as the town moves further east.”
While Gibson said the city never expected to be hit with a pandemic, projects like these that address safety are paramount. He mentioned the importance of raising wages for police officers in an effort to retain more talent in the community.
“We lose good officers to Omaha because of wages,” he said. “I do back them, salary-wise. I know that it’s a budget item that takes out the top but we have to have good police officers for the city.”
Gibson’s ward encompasses the northeastern area of the city, which he said would continue to be one of the fastest-growing wards in the city in the future.
“One of the main areas I want to concentrate on is transparency, communication and economic development,” he said.
Paul Von Behren has lived in Fremont for the past 38 years, practicing as a veterinarian for both general practice and private businesses. He said his work has allowed him to see life from different perspectives.
“I’ve been able to see life from virtually every side and that experience gives me the opportunity to be effective on city council,” he said.
When discussing meeting length, Von Behren said the issue lies within how the meetings are organized. He said his past experience working with corporations could lend itself to solving this issue.
“Corporations are the masters of long, boring meetings,” he said. “We learned two things out of those meetings; long meetings lead to poor decisions and long meetings aren’t a problem with people speaking, but they are the problem of the people organizing them.”
However, he said now is not the time to introduce an ordinance that would limit how long council members may speak.
“The bottom line is this is not the time to shorten the voice of councilmembers and the people, this is the time to ask the administration what’s changed and how they’ve become so long that they’re no longer functional,” he said.
Von Behren said he has become heavily involved in statewide tax issues. He noted consistently increasing property taxes, which he said cities like Fremont live off of.
Rising taxes, along with the projected deficit the city will face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will force the city to step back and seriously re-evaluate its projects, Von Behren said.
“Now that our livelihood is threatened, our projects are threatened,” he said. “The city should show more restraint and every project should be re-evaluated. We’ve never seen this before and we need to look at how we address this.”
He said the city needs to answer two questions before moving forward with a project: How much is this going to cost and what will the return be to Fremont?
Using the Fremont Municipal Airport renovation project as an example, Von Behren said the city will need to take a good, hard look at what it will get out of the project.
The airport is currently moving forward with a project to upgrade its tarmac and build a new terminal. The majority of the tarmac project is covered through Federal Aviation Administration dollars, but the terminal would be left to the city to cover.
“I’m a private pilot and I’ve used our airport a lot,” he said. “They’re good people and I appreciate it. The city needs to tell people that they will see a return greater than the spending.”
Von Behren said his campaign is centered around making Fremont a healthy city again. He said measuring a great city is based on three pillars: the people, the confidence of the people and the growth of the city.
He said it’s important to focus on both the physical and financial health of the people. He said the confidence of the people can be measured by examining factors like unity and their priorities.
Von Behren said growth comes as an end result of the first and second pillar. He said the city has prioritized expanding the city instead of focusing on the needs of the people.
“Let’s spend some time firming up the foundation before we push for more growth,” he said.
