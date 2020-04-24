Breaking down Ward 2 City Council candidates

“There is nothing wrong with taking a contentious item off the long agenda to be considered at a study session prior to consideration at the next council meeting, or re-arranging the agenda to streamline it but this too was met with resistance by the same members supporting this ‘gag’ order,’” she said.

City officials estimate that Fremont will face a decline in city receipts by almost $1 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jacobus said that deficit will require the city to reign in spending on projects that are not vital to infrastructure.

“We need to truly prioritize, and reign in the projects that are not vital to infrastructure and delay what we can,” she said. “ [Maybe] consider tabling to allow finances to return to normal.”

She added that the city should take projects, such as renovations to the city’s law enforcement center and airport terminal, to the voters.

“These are just a few of a lot of discussions to be had in the very near future,” she said.

Jacobus said her faith, family, life experiences and career all lend unique strengths that she can bring to the table as a councilmember.