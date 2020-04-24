Breaking down Ward 2 City Council candidates

The Ward 2 City Council spot is up for grabs between incumbent councilmember Susan Jacobus and longtime Planning Commission member Dev Sookram.
Jacobus said her decision to run for re-election in her ward was spurred by several issues. Primarily, she wanted to continue working toward open and transparent city government and continue working toward Fremont’s growth as a city.
“Our city has not experienced this level of change before, and there are growing pains. Compromise may be harsh, but necessary,” she said in an email.
Jacobus added that debt accumulated through bonds, the economic impact of COVID-19 on city projects and small businesses and specific ward-related issues such as drainage in Washington Heights are all primary concerns for her as well.
Jacobus maintained her strong opposition to a proposed ordinance that would limit the amount of time each councilmember is allowed to speak during any specific agenda item.
The ordinance was introduced during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, where it advanced to a second reading on a 5-3 vote.
“This ordinance is not an answer to long meetings,” Jacobus said. “Our city is under rapid changes, and growth—and there are many opinions wanting to be heard.”
Jacobus noted the lack of study sessions and strategic planning sessions that occurred in prior years. She added that a number of committees, boards and commissions hold meetings monthly, but reports of those meetings are not forwarded to the council.
“There is nothing wrong with taking a contentious item off the long agenda to be considered at a study session prior to consideration at the next council meeting, or re-arranging the agenda to streamline it but this too was met with resistance by the same members supporting this ‘gag’ order,’” she said.
City officials estimate that Fremont will face a decline in city receipts by almost $1 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jacobus said that deficit will require the city to reign in spending on projects that are not vital to infrastructure.
“We need to truly prioritize, and reign in the projects that are not vital to infrastructure and delay what we can,” she said. “ [Maybe] consider tabling to allow finances to return to normal.”
She added that the city should take projects, such as renovations to the city’s law enforcement center and airport terminal, to the voters.
“These are just a few of a lot of discussions to be had in the very near future,” she said.
Jacobus said her faith, family, life experiences and career all lend unique strengths that she can bring to the table as a councilmember.
“There are but eight councilmembers, and we truly are an eclectic ‘mix’ of personalities, but I believe our diverse differences can also lend us strengths as a whole,” she said.
Sookram has served on the Planning Commission since he was first appointed in 2009. Sookram said his reasoning for running for the Ward 2 council spot stems from a desire to grow Fremont’s economy and return to common-sense legislating.
“We still have a lot of infrastructure and public safety issues going on that we haven’t touched due to infighting,” Sookram said. “It’s time for a change in leadership, at least in my ward.”
Sookram said he doesn’t believe a time constraint would be beneficial, but he can understand the reasoning behind the ordinance’s introduction.
He said infighting and arguing with the city attorney is strange, given the fact that he believes the attorney is trying to ensure the decisions made by the council are legal.
“I find that a bit reckless,” he said. “I can’t put my finger on it as to why it’s gone this way.”
Sookram also said the number of issues being taken off the consent agenda is unnecessary. He said the purpose of the agenda was to make the meetings more efficient, but councilmembers often draw out meetings because of the number of items removed from the agenda.
“I’m not against breaking up the consent agenda if necessary, but one of the reasons that was implemented was to make government more efficient,” he said.
Sookram said the projected shortfall will force the council to sit back and re-evaluate how it moves forward. He also reiterated the importance of moving forward with projects to renovate the city’s police and fire station.
“We can’t keep putting up housing developments without expanding our police and fire department,” he said.
When looking at the fire department specifically, Sookram said there are grants available that he believes need to be looked into to help the department renovate.
“There are grants available to help communities start to expand their safety,” he said. “Ultimately, that’s what it is.”
Sookram also had a strong interest in further developing Fremont businesses and its economy.
He based his belief in three pillars he thinks are essential to growing a community: The importance of jobs, housing and education.
“To attract people, that’s what they look for,” he said. “It’s kind of common sense, but some people don’t think of it that way. Growing Fremont is one of the big things on my platform.”
During his tenure on Planning Commission, Sookram said he’s been mindful to listen intently and let the leaders do their job. Now, he said he’s ready to raise his voice again.
“Now that I’m running again, I’ll talk to whoever wants to talk,” he said.
