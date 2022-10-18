 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate files as write-in candidate for Cotterell Township Board

Maynard Flamme of North Bend has submitted his write-in affidavit to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

Flamme has filed as a write-in candidate for the Cotterell Township Board.

The general election is Nov. 8.

