Candidate files for Dodge County Board of Supervisors

  Updated
  • 0
Dodge County Board of Supervisors

Robert A. Mulliken has filed his candidate filing form with the Dodge County Clerk.

Mulliken, a Republican, has declared as candidate for the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, District 5. The District 5 seat is currently held by Bob Missel.

Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file while new candidates have until March 1.

