Candidate files for Dodge County treasurer

  • Updated
Dodge County Courthouse
Fremont Tribune files

Gail J. Bargstadt of Fremont filed her candidacy for Dodge County treasurer on Thursday.

Bargstadt, a Republican, is seeking her second term as treasurer.

Incumbent candidates have until Feb. 15 to file for the election while new candidates have until March 1.

