 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Candidate files for Hooper Township Board

  • 0
Local News

Rita Cuda of Hooper has submitted her candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk.

Cuda is seeking a seat on the Hooper Township Board.

Incumbent candidates for township boards have until July 15 to file for re-election. New candidates have until Aug. 1 to file.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky warns blockaded Ukraine grain stocks could triple by autumn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News