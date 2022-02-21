 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate files for Logan View Board of Education

A new candidate has filed for the Logan View Public Schools Board of Education.

Brent J. Fitzke of Hooper submitted his candidacy paperwork to the Dodge County Clerk on Friday.

New candidates have until March 1 to file for the election.

