Candidate files for Logan View Board of Education

Logan View Public Schools
CHRIS BRISTOL, Fremont Tribune

A Logan View Public Schools Board of Education member is seeking re-election.

Scott L. Wulf of Hooper filed his candidacy paperwork on Monday with the Dodge County Clerk.

The deadline for incumbents to file for the election is Feb. 15. New candidates have until March 1 to file.

