Candidate files for re-election to Uehling Village Board

Stan Rowe of Uehling is seeking another four-year term on the Uehling Village Board.

Rowe submitted his candidacy filing form on Friday to the Dodge County Clerk.

Incumbent candidates for the board have until July 15 to file for re-election. New candidates having a filing deadline of Aug. 1.

