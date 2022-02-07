 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate files for Scribner City Council

Matthew W. Dames is seeking to maintain his seat on the Scribner City Council.

Dames submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk on Monday.

Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file for the election while new candidates have until March 1.

