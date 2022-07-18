 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Candidate files for Uehling Village Board

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

Michael D. Egbers of Uehling has submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

Egbers is seeking election to the Uehling Village Board.

New candidates for village boards have until Aug. 1 to file for the general election.

