Candidate files for Ward 1 seat on Fremont City Council

A new candidate is seeking a seat on the Fremont City Council.
Robert A. Steenblock of Fremont submitted his candidacy paperwork to the Dodge County Clerk on Wednesday. Steenblock is a candidate for Ward 1 of the council.
Councilman Mark Legband previously announced he is not running for re-election in Ward 1.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
