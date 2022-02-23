 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Candidate files for Ward 1 seat on Fremont City Council

  • 0
Fremont City Council

Dodge County Courthouse.

 Chris Bristol

A new candidate is seeking a seat on the Fremont City Council.

Robert A. Steenblock of Fremont submitted his candidacy paperwork to the Dodge County Clerk on Wednesday. Steenblock is a candidate for Ward 1 of the council.

Councilman Mark Legband previously announced he is not running for re-election in Ward 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin restaurant worker shot in face over $3 hamburger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News